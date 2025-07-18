Three LASD Deputies Killed in Explosion at Facility in East Los Angeles

On Friday, July 18, shortly after 7:30 a.m., an explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Biscailuz Training Facility located in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles. Three LASD deputies died in the blast.

The Department’s Arson Explosives Detail who are part of Special Enforcement Bureau operates out of this facility. No other LASD personnel were injured or transported for medical treatment.

This marks the most devastating loss of deputy life within the Department in over a century. Collectively, the three deputies dedicated a combined 74 years of service, serving the residents of Los Angeles County with 19, 22, and 33 years of Department experience.

Sheriff Robert Luna expressed the Department’s sorrow during a press conference held on Friday morning after the incident.

“I often hear the word ‘elite’ used to describe them and if you know this bureau, you understand they truly are the best of the best,” said Luna.

Out of respect for the families, the names of the deputies are being withheld pending notification of their families. The Sheriff’s Department asks that the privacy of the families be honored during this difficult time.

Investigators from the LASD Homicide Bureau are investigating the incident along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is overseeing the investigation into the aftermath of the explosion. The Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad also responded to the scene and has confirmed the area is safe and secure.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown. Investigators are working diligently to gather facts and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have confirmed that the incident appears to be contained to the facility and that there is no current threat to the surrounding areas.

As a precaution, Eastern Avenue between Blanchard Street and Lotta Drive remains closed to all traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department extends its gratitude to the numerous local, state, and federal partners who have offered support and resources in the wake of this tragedy. On-site mental health professionals from the Department’s Psychological Services Bureau are currently assisting affected employees.

LASD would also like to thank the community for the outpouring of support, kind words and condolences during this challenging time. The expressions of sympathy from residents, businesses and partner agencies have brought comfort to our grieving Department and the families of the fallen deputies.

Further updates will be shared as they become available.

