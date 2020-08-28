[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Three Santa Clarita Criminal Cases Continued Due to COVID-19
| Friday, Aug 28, 2020
criminal cases

A number of criminal cases concerning the Santa Clarita Valley have received continuations this week.

The case proceedings have either been delayed or hindered in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in continuations of the proceedings.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court has announced extensions throughout the pandemic for nearly every type of criminal proceeding, with jury trials and criminal trials being relatively no different.

* Christian Ortiz, 24, is accused of the 2017 murder of Brayan Rodriguez. Ortiz, who was dating Rodriguez at the time, is suspected of having strangled his boyfriend and hiding the body in the closet of a Valencia home. Ortiz is set to return to court on Sept. 4 for a pretrial session.

* David Cornish, 28, of Valencia, is accused of multiple counts of sexually abusing a minor. Cornish was a Saugus High School substitute teacher and was believed to have had a relationship with a female student he taught. He is set to return on Sept. 14 for a preliminary hearing setting.

* Nicolas Morales, 46, is charged with 27 counts on suspicion of raping more than a half-dozen women while posing as a rideshare driver. He is set to return on Sept. 28 for a pretrial session.
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
California counties will now use a new, color-coded tiered blueprint for the reopening of their economies that is simpler and more gradual than the COVID-19 watch list framework, state officials revealed Friday.
FULL STORY...
Number of Homeless Young Adults Spikes Across L.A. County
Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Number of Homeless Young Adults Spikes Across L.A. County
The number of homeless young adults in Los Angeles County has risen in the last year, according to a report released Thursday — and the data does not include the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Two Rounds of Narcan Help Keep Suspected Overdose Patient Alive
Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Two Rounds of Narcan Help Keep Suspected Overdose Patient Alive
Two rounds of Narcan had to be administered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Friday morning to keep a suspected overdose patient alive.
FULL STORY...
