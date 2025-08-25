Three Spirit Halloween Locations to Open in SCV

Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween will open up three pop-up locations in Santa Clarita just in time for spooky season.

Known for its wide variety of costumes, home decor and displays, it has confirmed stores within the following locations:

Former Toys “R” Us location at 25510 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91381, which is now open.

Former Party City location at 27029 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 in Valencia, which is scheduled to open in September.

Former Rite Aid in Canyon Country at 16642 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, its opening date is to be determined.

For more information on Spirit Halloween and what it offers, as well as to locate the closest store visit https://www.spirithalloween.com/.

Like this: Like Loading...