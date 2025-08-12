header image

August 12
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Through Aug. 15: Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures on I-5 in Castaic
| Tuesday, Aug 12, 2025

Daytime lane reductions will continue at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.

The following closures will be in place between through Friday, Aug. 15:

One lane of northbound and southbound I-5 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

The closures are subject to change due to weather, material, or other factors. Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres

Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 91% contained. The fire has burned 5,370 acres.
FULL STORY...

Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted

Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Sunday, Aug 10, 2025
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained

Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations

L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
On Saturday, Aug. 2 a suspect committed grand theft at a business located in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. The same suspect returned on Thursday, Aug. 11 and committed a second grand theft at the same location.
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Digital Marketing #2" on Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 12-1 p.m.
Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
Aug. 18: SCV Water to Begin Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement
In its continued effort to modernize infrastructure and enhance service reliability for customers, SCV Water will begin construction on its Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement project on Monday, Aug. 18.
Aug. 18: SCV Water to Begin Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement
Korkor Joins TMU Men’s Soccer
The Master's University men's soccer team has signed Clinton Mawusi Kwame Korkor, a defender from Parkland College.
Korkor Joins TMU Men’s Soccer
Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the valley with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.
Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
Aug. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 91% contained. The fire has burned 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres
Henry ‘Hank’ Arklin, Former SCV, SFV Civic Leader, Philanthropist, Dies at 97
Henry "Hank" Arklin, 97, of Granada Hills, Ca. died peacefully on Aug. 1. He was born July 17, 1928 in Albany, Calif., the son of Haig and Queenie Arklin.
Henry ‘Hank’ Arklin, Former SCV, SFV Civic Leader, Philanthropist, Dies at 97
Child & Family Center Celebrates Board Installation, Honoring Service, Welcoming Leadership
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 7, ushering in the 2025–26 fiscal year with celebration, gratitude and a renewed commitment to serving the community.
Child & Family Center Celebrates Board Installation, Honoring Service, Welcoming Leadership
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month.
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of only one production filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 16.
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
The SCV Harmony Hills Chorus is taking reservations for a big, new, end of the year Music of the Holidays show.  This year, we will bring the show to your club or organization.  Our Mixed Chorus and Quartets are getting ready to bring the holidays to you with songs of the past and new jolly tunes, all in four-part harmony.
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
