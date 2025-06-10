Through Aug. 16: LA County Parks’ Pool and Lake Season

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) has kicked off the 2025 pool and lake season, with all public pools officially open through Saturday, Aug. 16. Year-round pools will be open Monday through Friday 6 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Seasonal pools will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. LA County Parks’ summer offerings include community-focused events to ensure that everyone has a chance to dive into a safe, active and fun summer.

The LA County pools in the Santa Clarita area include the Castaic Sports Complex Aquatic Center and Val Verde Pool.

Lake swimming is also available this summer at Castaic Lake and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. Lake swimming will be open on weekends until June 21, and then Wednesday through Sunday, until July 2.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to our pools for another exciting season,” said Norma E. García-Gonzalez, Director of LA County Parks. “Our goal is to make swimming and water activities accessible for every resident, encourage healthy lifestyles, and foster memorable experiences for individuals and families across Los Angeles County.”

This season’s aquatics programming includes activities for all ages and skill levels, such as Learn to Swim, Water Polo, Artistic Swimming, Novice Swim Team, Every Body Swims, Water Exercise, Lap Swim, and more. While all programs are offered at an affordable rate, Every Body Swims is free to all.

For a complete list of pool and lake hours, Pool Party dates and locations, or to register for aquatics programs and check fees, please visit parks.lacounty.gov/aquatics.

County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks. It also operates a network of nine regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 16 wildlife sanctuaries, eight nature centers, 43 public swimming pools, 23 splash pads, 14 lakes (including three with swimming beaches), more than 240 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses at 18 facilities. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre (The Ford), providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources. Visit: https://parks.lacounty.gov/

Like this: Like Loading...