Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
| Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025

Caltrans has announced lane reductions, through Aug. 22, at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.

The following closures are scheduled through Friday, Aug. 22:

 

One lane of northbound and southbound I-5 may be closed at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

One lane of northbound and southbound I-5 may be closed at the Lake Hughes Road off-ramp and Lake Hughes Road overcrossing from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

 

The closures are subject to change due to weather, material, or other factors. Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Jaime Dominguez, a center back from Prairie State College, has signed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds.
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Hidenori Akasaka has signed with The Master's University men's soccer team for the 2025 season.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert
One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.
Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities
David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community.
