Through Jan. 10: Recycle Live Christmas Trees Two Ways

This season you can recycle live Christmas trees and wreaths two ways.

As noted at SCV News Story, Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off Christmas trees and wreaths at convenient locations. However, they can still recycle these items at home, curbside.

Through Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, residents may drop off Christmas trees at any of the following locations:

Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day through Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, and multi-family property residents can place trees adjacent to bins within their complex. As in previous years, trees taller than six feet should be cut in half, if possible and placed in green organics containers. Trees left curbside outside of a green organics container will be collected, but service may be delayed based on availability.

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, please contact Burrtec Waste Industries at (661) 222-2249 or email the city of Santa Clarita at Environment@SantaClarita.gov.

