Through Jan. 22: SCV Sheriff’s Station Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.

The Deputy Explorer Program is designed to help participants develop leadership skills, responsibility, confidence and compassion while serving as volunteers in their community. The program also provides hands-on exposure to law enforcement careers and training.

The Explorer Academy will be held every Saturday for 18 weeks, running from Feb. 7 through June 6, 2026. Academy sessions will take place at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Application Pickup Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

26201 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita, CA

Application Deadline: Jan. 22, 2026

For questions about the program, Detective Camberos may be reached by email at sacamber@lasd.org or by phone at 661-287-5613.

Like this: Like Loading...