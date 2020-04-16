Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
|
|
April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
|
|
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.
|
Let's Get Moving! With gyms closed and movement curtailed, the WiSH Education Foundation is coming to the rescue to get your blood pumping with a complimentary fitness training session Monday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m.
|
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 26,182 confirmed cases and 890 deaths.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the launch of a portion of their FocusSCV leadership program now and transformed it from a small classroom format to a webinar for the entire business community.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage, Class of 2020, who has committed to California State University, Northridge.
|
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to support California workers from large employers in the food sector industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with two weeks of paid sick leave, filling a gap left by federal relief that had provided similar paid leave benefits for employers with fewer than 500 workers.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of nonprofit organizations and resources for individuals affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
|
Should the goal of "flattening the curve" be achieved, it does not mean we are out of harm’s way. Many people will still not have immunity to this virus and can be susceptible to infection.
|
College of the Canyons sophomore Jessie Lin has signed with Washington State University, becoming the second member of the Lady Cougars' back-to-back state championship team to move on to a four-year women's golf program.
|
SCV Water customers can get the tips, tools and knowledge they need to use water more efficiently, as well as earn $20 for completing the workshop.
|
Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.
|
Valley Industry Association will hold its first Virtual Motivational Monday with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, Monday, April 20, via ZOOM, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
|
(CN) — Covid-19 has put estimated 26.8 million out of work since the U.S. declared a national emergency, according to new figures Thursday showing that 5.2 million people filed claims for unemployment insurance last week.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station ran an additional special operation Wednesday night which netted seven arrests.
|
WASHINGTON (CN) — A new Small Business Administration loan program is out of money, the agency said Thursday amid a deadlock in Congress over new funding to help employers cover payroll and expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000. Emergency FDA approval was announced Wednesday.
|
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
|
Five future history-making moments for Santa Clarita Valley runners in 2020 are under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase in new deaths, surpassing Tuesday's count of 40.
|
California has now had 24,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 821 deaths to date due to the disease, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
|
Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
