[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Thursday, Apr 16, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioAn abundance of hope has been placed in “flattening the curve,” which is indeed an important concept that must be achieved. This will delay overburdening crowded emergency rooms and ICUs, spreading out the number of critically ill patients.

Should this goal be achieved, it does not mean we are out of harm’s way. Many people will still not have immunity to this virus and can be susceptible to infection.

I used to visit my 98-year-old mother daily, but now it is once a week. The other days, we FaceTime. The last time I saw her was through her window, leaving a sterile bag of reading material, her favorite hamburgers, and chocolates for Easter.

Yet visiting her without the window barrier, especially when I care for patients not knowing whether they might have this highly contagious virus, would clearly be dangerous. This will not change.

“Flattening the curve” is a worthy goal, but it is only a first step in a strategic plan to totally remove the threat to all citizens.

We must not lose sight of this in the overall plan, and continue to protect our loved ones … and ourselves.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
Should the goal of "flattening the curve" be achieved, it does not mean we are out of harm’s way. Many people will still not have immunity to this virus and can be susceptible to infection.
READ MORE...

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
READ MORE...

Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
READ MORE...

Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
READ MORE...

One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel

One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
READ MORE...

The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, Apr 12, 2020
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
Aprill 20: WiSH Foundation Complimentary Virtual Fitness Class
Let's Get Moving! With gyms closed and movement curtailed, the WiSH Education Foundation is coming to the rescue to get your blood pumping with a complimentary fitness training session Monday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m.
Aprill 20: WiSH Foundation Complimentary Virtual Fitness Class
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 26,182 confirmed cases and 890 deaths.
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the launch of a portion of their FocusSCV leadership program now and transformed it from a small classroom format to a webinar for the entire business community.
Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage, Class of 2020, who has committed to California State University, Northridge.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage
Newsom Signs Executive Order Offering Paid Leave for Essential Food Workers
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to support California workers from large employers in the food sector industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with two weeks of paid sick leave, filling a gap left by federal relief that had provided similar paid leave benefits for employers with fewer than 500 workers.
Newsom Signs Executive Order Offering Paid Leave for Essential Food Workers
City Compiles List of SCV Nonprofit Organizations, Resources
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of nonprofit organizations and resources for individuals affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
City Compiles List of SCV Nonprofit Organizations, Resources
Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Should the goal of "flattening the curve" be achieved, it does not mean we are out of harm’s way. Many people will still not have immunity to this virus and can be susceptible to infection.
Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Golfer, Two-Time State Champ Jessie Lin Signs With Washington State
College of the Canyons sophomore Jessie Lin has signed with Washington State University, becoming the second member of the Lady Cougars' back-to-back state championship team to move on to a four-year women's golf program.
COC Golfer, Two-Time State Champ Jessie Lin Signs With Washington State
SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
SCV Water customers can get the tips, tools and knowledge they need to use water more efficiently, as well as earn $20 for completing the workshop.
SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts
Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.
Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts
April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
Valley Industry Association will hold its first Virtual Motivational Monday with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, Monday, April 20, via ZOOM, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
U.S. Unemployment Soars Past 26.8 Million
(CN) — Covid-19 has put estimated 26.8 million out of work since the U.S. declared a national emergency, according to new figures Thursday showing that 5.2 million people filed claims for unemployment insurance last week.
U.S. Unemployment Soars Past 26.8 Million
SCV Sheriff’s Special Ops Unit Nets 7 Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station ran an additional special operation Wednesday night which netted seven arrests.
SCV Sheriff’s Special Ops Unit Nets 7 Arrests
Loan Program for Small Businesses Runs Out of Money
WASHINGTON (CN) ­— A new Small Business Administration loan program is out of money, the agency said Thursday amid a deadlock in Congress over new funding to help employers cover payroll and expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Loan Program for Small Businesses Runs Out of Money
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000. Emergency FDA approval was announced Wednesday.
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
Five future history-making moments for Santa Clarita Valley runners in 2020 are under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase in new deaths, surpassing Tuesday's count of 40.
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
California has now had 24,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 821 deaths to date due to the disease, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
%d bloggers like this: