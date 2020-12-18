header image

December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
| Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Integrated and Designated English Language Development (ELD) Video Series

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.

The series is intended to support educators who are teaching English learner students the features and functions of English and using the language to teach grade-level appropriate content.

“We are proud to add this extensive collection of videos, guidance, and resources that demonstrate English language development instruction to our growing list of tools for educators,” said Thurmond. “It is imperative that California provide extra support for students who need it, and that includes support to teachers who provide instruction to English learners. This will help countless students develop proficiency in English, which will benefit them in reaching academic goals and opening future opportunities.”

The California Department of Education Multilingual Support Division led the development of this video series with the participation of the talented teachers and students featured in the videos.

In addition to videos, there is corresponding guidance for using the series in professional learning settings and links to existing CDE resources that support educators in implementing integrated and designated ELD.

Although the intent of the video series is to support teachers in traditional classroom environments, lesson concepts can also be adapted to distance learning environments.

The Multilingual Support Division has developed an accompanying “ELD Video Series: Administrator’s Guide for Facilitating Remote Professional Learning” that provides guidance on using the Integrated and Designated ELD Video Series in remote professional learning settings and includes guiding questions and resources adapted to remote or hybrid teaching and learning.

You can visit the CDE Multilingual Support Division newsletter web page for the most updated information on best practices for distance learning instruction for English learners.

Integrated ELD is defined as instruction in which state-adopted ELD standards are used in tandem with the state-adopted academic content standards.

Integrated ELD includes specifically designed academic instruction in English. Designated ELD is defined as instruction provided during the regular school day for focused instruction on state-adopted ELD standards.

The Integrated and Designated ELD Video Series was developed in response to requests from educators for classroom demonstrations of designated ELD and its related integrated ELD in English language arts, mathematics, and science content areas.

The video series supports the implementation of the English Learner Roadmap Policy and its four principles within transitional kindergarten through grade twelve settings.

The Integrated and Designated ELD Video Series is available on the CDE English Language Development Standards web page. All the videos are available on CDE’s YouTube page.
