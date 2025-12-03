Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento regarding educational proposals that Thurmond is exploring for the upcoming legislative and budgetary cycles.﻿

Thurmond was joined by State Assemblymember Heather Hadwick and State Senator Susan Rubio as well as program-area experts, scholars, school administrators, educators, and school employees to discuss Thurmond’s 2026 education policy proposals:﻿

The future of the California Community Schools initiative.

Kindergarten for all students.

A proposed five-year plan to help students reach literacy by third grade.

Efforts to close the learning gap for African American students and Native American students.

In 2025, for the first time in the history of the California School Dashboard, every accountability indicator for TK–12 schools reflects statewide progress. Thurmond’s 2026 proposals reflect the need to deepen these investments to accelerate achievement for all students and close persistent gaps in student outcomes..

“We must accelerate the momentum that we are seeing for student achievement in California. By codifying community schools as a core part of our education system, strengthening literacy instruction to ensure all students are reading to learn by third grade, and providing every child with a high-quality kindergarten education, we can address the specific gaps in educational services that hinder student progress,” Thurmond said. “Moving the needle for student achievement must remain a priority in the upcoming legislative session and the school years ahead, and we must focus on narrowing the persistent learning gaps that our Black and Native students experience.”﻿

The hearing is one of the initial steps to build Thurmond’s legislative proposals in the months ahead.

A video of the Dec. 1 hearing is available at www.facebook.com/CAEducation/videos/874740281881813.

