header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
| Friday, Jan 8, 2021
Proposed 2021 Education Budget

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a statement on Jan. 8 in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for the fiscal year 2020-22.

Thurmond issued the following statement:

“At a time when a global pandemic has created extraordinary challenges for our students, families, and educators, the weeks and months ahead represent the most important moment for public education in a lifetime. The investments we choose must help our schools urgently and immediately recover from this crisis and accelerate learning for the students and families hardest hit by a global pandemic that has deepened historic inequities. Our priorities should not only help our schools emerge safely from the impacts of COVID-19, but should immediately double down on our efforts to level the playing field for a generation of students.

“I want to thank Governor Gavin Newsom for proposing a budget that—until our educators, school employees, and communities are vaccinated—addresses main areas of need as public schools consider how to safely resume in-person instruction. Today’s budget proposal also represents a strong start at tackling the growing access and learning gaps experienced most severely among our students of color, low-income households, children with disabilities, and students learning English.

“As the budget process plays out, we think there are opportunities to engage and solicit input from California’s students, families, educators, and partners to explore ways we can do more to begin offsetting learning gaps now, including identifying more academic enrichment opportunities, expanded learning programs and interventions, and family engagement strategies. Greater investments in mental health also will be critical moving forward to address the severe trauma our students have experienced during this crisis, which we know will have a lasting impact on their ability to learn and succeed through the rest of lives.

“We look forward to working with the Governor’s Office, the Legislature, and all educational stakeholders on the details of today’s budget proposal and to strengthen investments in ways that position all of California’s six million students to succeed.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget

Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
Friday, Jan 8, 2021
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a statement on Jan. 8 in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed education budget for the fiscal year 2020-22.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
FULL STORY...

SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service

SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
In an effort to help Santa Clarita Valley residents in need of someone to talk to, teens Caitlin Ong and Kyle Fabella created Lucy’s Psychiatry, a peer-counseling service.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President

Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
It is with great pleasure that the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees announces they have selected Mayreen Burk as the new School Board President, effective Dec. 14, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project

Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Saugus High School senior and Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin wanted to positively impact the lives of some of the animals in his community while completing his Eagle Award project.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
About a dozen vehicles with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital caravanned through Valencia Friday morning to protest increased nurse-to-patients staffing ratios due to the COVID-19 surge, which they say puts patients at risk.
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement
Valley Industry Association is offering a virtual presentation on Jan. 19 that will focus on mental health, COVID-19 and other recent traumas in the SCV and their impact on the workforce, with keynote Speaker Larry Schallert of College of the Canyons.
VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021
The SCV Water Board of Directors has re-elected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president, with Jerry Gladbach and Dan Mortensen appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021
Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a statement on Jan. 8 in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed education budget for the fiscal year 2020-22.
Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
Registration for L.A. County Parks and Rec Virtual Winter Classes Now Open
Registration for the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation's virtual winter classes is now open to help L.A. County residents get active and stay healthy, with classes starting on Jan. 11.
Registration for L.A. County Parks and Rec Virtual Winter Classes Now Open
SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita reminds its residents that the public health orders put in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health must be followed, including when at city parks and facilities.
SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 218 new deaths, including 2 more deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 19,719 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,868 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Time is running out for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students to submit their artwork for the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. All entries are due Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Jasmine Ruys has been named as Vice President of Student Services at College of the Canyons, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a virtual "Wild Things" gallery reception Friday, Jan. 8, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy.
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday deaths amongst people experiencing homelessness (PEH) increased to a record 1,267 in 2019 and drug overdose was the leading cause with the greatest increase.
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Emilio Salas as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint Rafael Carbajal as the Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and Clarion Partners has announced that construction on the next building at The Center at Needham Ranch has commenced.
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Los Angeles County is set to reach out to the state and the California Public Utilities Commission to address Southern California Edison’s power shutoffs in an effort to lessen the impacts on ratepayers, after a series of blackouts that left thousands in the dark over the holidays.
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
As Princess Cruises continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the company is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through Friday, May 14, 2021.
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Monday, Feb. 1.
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has decided to extend the developed campground closure on 12 National Forests in California to provide consistent COVID-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Orders.
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
%d bloggers like this: