Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals

California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently convened leaders in school nutrition, sustainability and organic farming to continue, “Mission Possible: Go Organic,” his initiative to increase organic food in school meals.

Thurmond first kicked off the Go Organic initiative with partner Conscious Kitchen in June 2024, encouraging local educational agencies to take the Go Organic Pledge, committing to introduce more organic ingredients in school meals, one step at a time.

The webinar, held on MOnday, Feb. 24, included nutrition services directors from the Capistrano Unified School District and the West Contra Costa Unified School District, who shared how they are increasing fresh, healthy ingredients in student meals. West Contra Costa Unified, which serves over 25,000 students in the Bay Area, has now achieved 60 percent organic ingredients in its school meals.

Additionally, Watsonville-based Hikari Farms owner Janet Nagamine, a medical doctor who runs her family’s organic farm, discussed how her farm grows food for schools as preventative medicine to combat rising trends in childhood obesity and diabetes.

Thurmond and the CDE encourage local educational agencies to take important, achievable first steps to go organic in school meals across the state, ensuring that all students have access to healthy, fresh food that is also sustainable for the environment and farmers.

A recap of the webinar is available on the California Department of Education Facebook page.

