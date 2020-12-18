header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
| Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Education, english language

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

Thurmond laid out critical next steps for ways the California Department of Education, state leaders, and school districts can work together to support student success.

The priorities, discussed during a virtual media briefing Thursday, build on the work of the CDE since the onset of the COVID-19 public health crisis and outline additional goals designed to jump-start schools’ recovery and close equity gaps.

“Our educators, parents, and communities have never worked harder to support students during this crisis, and we all are deeply concerned by the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated impacts on our highest-need students. Our actions and investments moving forward must be bold, meaningful, and targeted to accelerate learning and advance educational equity,” said Thurmond. “The priorities we choose in the weeks and months ahead will not only help our schools accelerate a return to safe in-person learning but also address and prevent ongoing impacts of this global crisis on students.”

Among the next steps State Superintendent Thurmond outlined Thursday:

Develop Additional Strategies for Accelerating Academic Growth

As experts predict the current COVID-19 surge to continue to swell throughout the holiday season, and with most of California under stay at home orders, most school districts are pausing or pushing back their plans for phased, safe reopening in the new year. Growing evidence shows that the pandemic is exacerbating educational inequities and worsening access and opportunity gaps among students who have been historically underserved.

To build on its ongoing published guidance, professional learning, and assistance to date, the CDE is working with equity leaders, practitioners, and educational stakeholders on additional strategies for accelerating academic growth designed to provide educators and school systems research-based strategies—and identify new resources—for addressing, offsetting, and preventing learning gaps in multiple instructional models (distance learning, hybrid learning and in-person).

In the meantime, school leaders are encouraged to use the variety of local, school, and district-based diagnostic tools and resources provided to them this year to help measure where students are in their learning and to design interventions to support them during the pandemic. Resources can be found on the Implementation Tool: Guidance on Diagnostic and Formative Assessments web page.

Prioritize Teachers and School Employees for Vaccines

The State Superintendent agrees with educators and families that the best place for students to learn is in the classroom. Unfortunately, multiple conditions have made it challenging for most schools to fully open, including:

– High community infection rates

– Staffing shortages at schools that have implemented hybrid learning

– Abrupt shifts back and forth between in-person and distance learning due to COVID-19 exposures, further disrupting student learning continuity

With many educators and school employees falling into high-risk categories—and the families of socioeconomically disadvantaged students disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus—the State Superintendent said he is grateful for the work of Governor Gavin Newsom and state health leaders on early vaccine distribution.

State Superintendent Thurmond urged state leaders to place teachers and school employees “at the front of the line” for vaccines to better prepare schools for a safe reopening.

Expand Frequent and Rapid COVID-19 Surveillance Testing

COVID-19 vaccines alone, however, may not be administered fast enough to enable the safe reopening of school campuses in the 2021 spring semester. While vaccines offer hope, California will need to greatly accelerate frequent and rapid coronavirus testing of asymptomatic school staff and students in order to help students return to in-person learning sooner.

The State Superintendent expressed gratitude to Governor Newsom and state health agencies for their continued collaboration to expand access to the state’s COVID-19 testing lab in Valencia to school districts across California. About 15 local educations agencies are currently utilizing the lab and more are preparing for onboarding.

In the meantime, the Legislative Analyst’s Office projects greater-than-expected one-time revenues for K–12 education, and the State Superintendent said he is committed to working with the Governor’s Office and lawmakers to explore using any available funds to secure greater COVID-19 testing capacity for schools.

Encourage Schools to Use $2.1 Billion in Remaining CARES Act Funds to Address Learning Gaps, Safety, and Mental Health

As part of the CARES Act relief package allocated to education, public schools in California have $2.1 billion remaining to spend in 2021. The State Superintendent is calling on school districts to prioritize these funds for addressing and offsetting learning gaps, implementing adequate safety precautions such as COVID-19 testing, and supporting students’ social emotional wellness.

More information can be found on the CDE’s CARES Act Funding web page.

Continue to Partner with Equity Leaders and Practitioners to Address Learning Gaps and Reconnect with Disengaged Students

To help schools prepare for the next phases of learning in 2021 and improve student outcomes, the State Superintendent is tapping the expertise of leading equity organizations and educational practitioners to design and scale successful strategies for improving student outcomes.

In January, the State Superintendent will convene school administrators and educators whose primary roles are to advance equity in their school systems for a roundtable summit to share and amplify existing, successful strategies in schools that can be replicated across the state.

Additionally, recent partnerships include two professional learning webinars this week—coordinated in collaboration with organizations such as Beyond Differences, the California Association of Bilingual Education, the California Teachers Association, the Education Trust-West, the Parent Institute for Quality Education, and the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for California—that drew thousands of educators across California to discussions on social emotional learning strategies and best practices in distance learning.

The State Superintendent has also launched an equity-focused mini-grant program funded by a $200,000 contribution from the Stuart Foundation. Under the program, the CDE will award grants of up to $20,000 each to schools, districts, and charter schools that can demonstrate how they will address equity and opportunity gaps by utilizing the funds to target educators’ or students’ needs in distance learning, in-person instruction, or hybrid models.

To help reconnect students who have not checked in during distance learning, the CDE has built out a Family Engagement Unit that is working with districts to support attendance outreach.

Pass a Universal Broadband Measure

Through the State Superintendent’s Closing the Digital Divide Task Force, hundreds of thousands more students now have access to computing devices and internet connections. But gross inequities to high-speed internet access still exist, and the need for connectivity will not end after the pandemic.

The State Superintendent is encouraged by recent legislative proposals to create universal broadband access and will continue to work with state leaders to identify and implement solutions that close the digital divide once and for all.

The steps outlined Thursday build on the CDE’s ongoing commitment and support to schools during the pandemic, including helping secure months’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE); working with the Governor and the Legislature to allocate $5.3 billion in Learning Loss Mitigation Funds, expanding computing and internet access for hundreds of thousands of students, and identifying mental health and counseling resources for students in crisis.

Additionally, the CDE has provided continuous professional development and support for educators throughout the pandemic, including dozens of webinars (these can be found on the CDE Coronavirus Webinars web page, on the CDE Facebook page, and the CDE YouTube channel); published guidance; and the distribution of weekly resources to school districts.

An archived broadcast of Thursday’s full media check-in with the State Superintendent can be viewed on the CDE Facebook page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students

Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
FULL STORY...

Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators

Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series

Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives

Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Castaic School Board Members held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 14.
FULL STORY...

Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds

Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
In his first COVID-19 briefing as mayor of Santa Clarita, Bill Miranda reiterated a clear message Friday to the community: Be safe this holiday season.
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are urging Congress to include three key nutrition programs in the new coronavirus relief deal as food insecurity has increased across the country.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Thursday that while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles County, they can’t confirm definitively the length of protection the vaccine offers, or when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
SACRAMENTO – With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming pace and ICU beds at or nearing capacity statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday launched the "Mothers" advertising campaign featuring real California moms urging people to stay home this holiday season.
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
After Los Angeles County experienced its darkest day in coronavirus figures Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials administered their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to the hospital’s frontline workers.
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
A Santa Clarita family opens a new healing center that will feature two very unique and exclusive “energy” pods, with a vision to help people heal themselves holistically.
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of State Route 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Castaic School Board Members held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 14.
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites, including the Orchard Arms property in Valencia.
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Hart High School is closed for the next 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, district officials informed parents Wednesday.
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a shooting in Canyon Country is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after an October shooting incident left a man shot in the face outside a liquor store.
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 138 new deaths and 22,422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 52nd death and county officials reported the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials will host a virtual town hall meetup on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and deployment.
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Ten College of the Canyons fire technology students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to put toward tuition, books, and school-related fees.
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
%d bloggers like this: