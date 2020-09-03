Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 244,999 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths; 5,459 SCV Cases

As 61 new deaths and 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed countywide, with 5,459 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health highlights the importance of worker protections and reporting workplace outbreaks. Supporting worksites experiencing outbreaks are a crucial part of slowing the spread of COIVD-19 and protecting the health of communities.

To date, Public Health has identified 244,999 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,932 deaths.

In July, the County experienced sharp increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the reopening of many sectors and holiday-related activities. Not surprisingly, this led to increases in outbreaks at workplaces, which spiked the week of July 13, nine days after Independence Day on July 4.

People can pass this infection two days before having symptoms if they have symptoms at all. People that became infected with COVID-19 during this time likely and unknowingly exposed their coworkers when they went to work, which contributed to the spike in workplace outbreaks. Businesses must follow the critical infection control protocols in place to decrease the risk of transmission in their workplace.

For Public Health to help determine and manage an outbreak within a workplace and to identify close contacts in the community, businesses must notify the department as soon as possible. Public Health is relying on business operators, employers, and workers to report clusters of cases as soon as these are recognized. If a workplace has at least three reported or confirmed COVID-19 cases in the workplace within 14 days, employers are required to call Public Health immediately at: 888-397-3993.

This reporting can prevent additional cases, protect the workplace and keep people safe and healthy. It can also save people’s lives.

Public Health supports worksites by assessing the worksite and providing guidance to prevent and control COVID-19 outbreaks. Public Health also monitors any on-going outbreak and provides additional guidance, as needed, until no new cases have been identified for 14 days.

In addition, workers and employers can anonymously report COVID-19 outbreaks at worksites as well as violations of Health Officer Orders and Protocols. They can call the Environmental Health Customer Call Center at 888-700-9995, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays. A complaint system to report violations is also available online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Thursday Snapshot

Statewide, the California Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 717,177, with 13,327 deaths from the disease. There are 3,604 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,119 ICU hospitalizations in California.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 5,125 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday. Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 4.5% and the 14-day positivity rate is 5.0%.

There have been 11,663,924 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 83,554 over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of September 2, local health departments have reported 33,003 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 155 deaths statewide.

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 data dashboard remains unchanged from Wednesday, with 55 SCV residents having died of the virus since the pandemic began. Of the dead, 43 lived in the city of Santa Clarita, 5 in Castaic, 2 in Acton, 2 in Stevenson Ranch, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in Val Verde, 1 in unincorporated Valencia.

Of the 5,459cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,034

Castaic: 1,907 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 155

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 118

Acton: 62

Val Verde: 59

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 41

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 27

Agua Dulce: 25

Elizabeth Lake: 6

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 6

Bouquet Canyon: 6

Sand Canyon: 6

Lake Hughes: 2

Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Thursday Update

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday reported its 22nd death since the pandemic began, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

As of Monday, Aug. 31 – the last day when the most recent numbers were released – of the 6,818 people tested at Henry Mayo to date, 794 tested positive, 7,830 were negative, 8 were pending, 10 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care (down 1 from the previous Wednesday), and a total of 236 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested multiple times. “Often a single patient is tested more than once,” Moody said.

Henry Mayo releases statistics weekly, generally on Wednesdays, unless there is a drastic change in the number of cases or a COVID-related death has been confirmed.

L.A. County

“We extend our condolences to all of the family members and friends who have lost a loved one due to COVID 19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to thank all the workplaces who are following the County protocols for reopening that are in the Health Officer Order, as well as the workplaces that have diligently reported outbreaks and taken the necessary infection control steps to protect their workers. As Labor Day approaches, let’s all remember why we celebrate this holiday – and to take extra measures to protect the health and safety of all of our workers so we won’t see a repeat of the spike we saw in July after Independence Day. Unless we all take actions that continue to minimize the risk of transmitting this virus to one another, we raise the risk that this horrible disease will surge again in the months ahead, and we all must do everything we can to avoid that.”

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,576 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 129 cases and seven deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 2,332,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. There are 1,062 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 30% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.

Of the 61 new deaths reported Thursday, 23 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 17 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-six people had underlying health conditions including 15 people over the age of 80 years old, 14 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Five deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach and five deaths were reported by the city of Pasadena.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, a statewide plan for reducing COVID-19 and keeping Californians healthy and safe. The plan imposes risk-based criteria on tightening and loosening COVID-19 allowable activities and expands the length of time between changes to assess how any movement affects the trajectory of the disease.

Californians can go to covid19.ca.gov to find out where their county falls and what activities are allowable in each county.

California Thursday/Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state. As of August 31, 57 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, we are not providing total counts at this time.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends. Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but about three-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends. More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

New Data Portal

The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at COVID-19 Statewide Update that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

