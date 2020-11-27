Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the latest data on COVID-19 Thursday. The lower number of deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend.
– 5,087 new COVID-19 cases (383,275 cases to date)
– 37 new deaths due to COVID-19 (7,580 deaths to date)
– 1,809 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
– 24% are in the ICU
– 3,654,454 individuals tested; 10% of all people tested positive
– 9,352 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date
Thursday, November 26
Daily new cases: 5,087
Daily deaths: 37
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.3%
Daily hospitalizations: 1,809
Wednesday, November 25
Daily new cases: 4,311
Daily deaths: 49
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.2%
Daily hospitalizations: 1,682
Tuesday, November 24
Daily new cases: 3,692
Daily deaths: 51
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg):7.0%
Daily hospitalizations: 1,575
Monday, November 23
Daily new cases: 6,124
Daily deaths: 8
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 6.9%
Daily hospitalizations: 1,473
Sunday, November 22
Daily new cases: 2,718
Daily deaths: 9
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.0%
Daily hospitalizations: 1,401
Saturday, November 21
Daily new cases: 4,522
Daily deaths: 34
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.0%
Daily hospitalizations: 1,391
Friday, November 20
Daily new cases: 4,272
Daily deaths: 35
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.0%
Daily hospitalizations: 1,298
California Thursday Snapshot
Statewide, the California Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 1,158,689 confirmed, with 18,979 deaths from the disease. There are 6,449 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,512 ICU hospitalizations in California.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
There were 14,640 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday. Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday.
The 7-day positivity rate is 6.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 6.1%.
There have been 23,096,745 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 186,394 over the prior 24-hour reporting period.
As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase.
Holiday Tips
Reduce your risk this holiday season and help stop the spread of COVID-19. Follow guidance from CDPH and plan safer celebrations.
Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of Nov. 25 ,local health departments have reported 51,259 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 217 deaths statewide.
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 6:52 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard, reported a total of 82 deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Of those 82 SCV residents who have died, 67 lived in Santa Clarita, 5 in Castaic, 3 in Acton, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in unincorporated Canyon Country, 1 in Val Verde, and 1 in unincorporated Valencia.
Of the 9,352 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 5,965
Castaic: 2,382 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)
Stevenson Ranch: 293
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 219
Val Verde: 119
Acton: 109
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 63
Agua Dulce: 59
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 48
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 33
Bouquet Canyon: 16
Elizabeth Lake: 15
Saugus/Canyon Country: 14
Lake Hughes: 10
Sand Canyon: 7
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 0
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
Henry Mayo Thursday Update
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 37th death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, following the hospital’s 36th death Tuesday, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody.
As of Nov. 25, of the 12,701 people tested at Henry Mayo to date, 1,305 tested positive, 14,694 were negative, 5 were pending, 42 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care (22 more than last Wednesday), a total of 376 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged so far, Moody said.
The hospital releases complete statistics weekly, generally on Wednesdays, unless a new death occurs, he said.
Discrepancies in the testing numbers at the hospital are due to some patients being tested multiple times.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which is generally 48 hours behind.
L.A. County
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Thursday
Blueprint for a Safer Economy
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, a statewide plan for reducing COVID-19 and keeping Californians healthy and safe. The plan imposes risk-based criteria on tightening and loosening COVID-19 allowable activities and expands the length of time between changes to assess how any movement affects the trajectory of the disease.
Californians can go to covid19.ca.gov to find out where their county falls and what activities are allowable in each county.
New Testing Turnaround Time Dashboard
The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus. During the week of Nov. 8 – Nov. 14, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.3 days. During this same time period, 60 percent of patients received test results in 1 day and 88 percent received them within 2 days. The testing turnaround time dashboard (PDF) is updated weekly.
Data and Tools
A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state. As of Nov. 23, 136 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, we are not providing total counts at this time.
MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.
Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.
The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends: Latinos, African Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends. More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
While local health care officials have been asking for the community’s help in creating personal protective equipment since the onset of the pandemic, now the message is simpler: Abide by public health guidelines.
