Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the latest data on COVID-19 Thursday. The lower number of deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend.

– 5,087 new COVID-19 cases (383,275 cases to date)

– 37 new deaths due to COVID-19 (7,580 deaths to date)

– 1,809 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

– 24% are in the ICU

– 3,654,454 individuals tested; 10% of all people tested positive

– 9,352 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date

Thursday, November 26

Daily new cases: 5,087

Daily deaths: 37

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.3%

Daily hospitalizations: 1,809

Wednesday, November 25

Daily new cases: 4,311

Daily deaths: 49

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.2%

Daily hospitalizations: 1,682

Tuesday, November 24

Daily new cases: 3,692

Daily deaths: 51

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg):7.0%

Daily hospitalizations: 1,575

Monday, November 23

Daily new cases: 6,124

Daily deaths: 8

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 6.9%

Daily hospitalizations: 1,473

Sunday, November 22

Daily new cases: 2,718

Daily deaths: 9

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.0%

Daily hospitalizations: 1,401

Saturday, November 21

Daily new cases: 4,522

Daily deaths: 34

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.0%

Daily hospitalizations: 1,391

Friday, November 20

Daily new cases: 4,272

Daily deaths: 35

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg): 7.0%

Daily hospitalizations: 1,298

California Thursday Snapshot

Statewide, the California Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 1,158,689 confirmed, with 18,979 deaths from the disease. There are 6,449 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,512 ICU hospitalizations in California.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 14,640 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday. Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 6.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 6.1%.

There have been 23,096,745 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 186,394 over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase.

Holiday Tips

Reduce your risk this holiday season and help stop the spread of COVID-19. Follow guidance from CDPH and plan safer celebrations.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of Nov. 25 ,local health departments have reported 51,259 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 217 deaths statewide.

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 6:52 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard, reported a total of 82 deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.

Of those 82 SCV residents who have died, 67 lived in Santa Clarita, 5 in Castaic, 3 in Acton, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in unincorporated Canyon Country, 1 in Val Verde, and 1 in unincorporated Valencia.

Of the 9,352 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,965

Castaic: 2,382 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 293

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 219

Val Verde: 119

Acton: 109

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 63

Agua Dulce: 59

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 48

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 33

Bouquet Canyon: 16

Elizabeth Lake: 15

Saugus/Canyon Country: 14

Lake Hughes: 10

Sand Canyon: 7

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 0

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Thursday Update

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 37th death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, following the hospital’s 36th death Tuesday, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody.

As of Nov. 25, of the 12,701 people tested at Henry Mayo to date, 1,305 tested positive, 14,694 were negative, 5 were pending, 42 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care (22 more than last Wednesday), a total of 376 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged so far, Moody said.

The hospital releases complete statistics weekly, generally on Wednesdays, unless a new death occurs, he said.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers at the hospital are due to some patients being tested multiple times.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which is generally 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Thursday



Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, a statewide plan for reducing COVID-19 and keeping Californians healthy and safe. The plan imposes risk-based criteria on tightening and loosening COVID-19 allowable activities and expands the length of time between changes to assess how any movement affects the trajectory of the disease.

Californians can go to covid19.ca.gov to find out where their county falls and what activities are allowable in each county.

New Testing Turnaround Time Dashboard

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus. During the week of Nov. 8 – Nov. 14, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.3 days. During this same time period, 60 percent of patients received test results in 1 day and 88 percent received them within 2 days. The testing turnaround time dashboard (PDF) is updated weekly.

At this time, all four tiers in the Testing Prioritization Guidance originally dated July 14, 2020, will have equal priority for testing.

Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state. As of Nov. 23, 136 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, we are not providing total counts at this time.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends: Latinos, African Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends. More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

Your Actions Save Lives

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that such sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.