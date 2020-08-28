[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
96°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 54th SCV Resident Dies, Local Cases Total 5,269
| Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths, including the Santa Clarita Valley’s 54th fatality and 1,636 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide. The number of new cases reported Thursday include a backlog of 280 test results received from the State.

To date, Public Health identified 236,986 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,269 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley and a total of 5,701 deaths countywide. Nearly 65% of all cases reported by Public Health have occurred among people 49 years old and younger.

There are 1,168 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. A month ago, the County was seeing over 2,000 daily hospitalizations regularly.

Public Health Offers Guidance to Peaceful Protestors
Public Health joins the many voices who are coming together in anger, frustration and protest against racism and violence. Public Health acknowledges the observance of the 50th Anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, recognized as a national day of resistance against racism, sexism, imperialism, and fascism, with a focus this year on environmental and racial injustices.

There are many ways to observe the 50th Anniversary while avoiding gatherings and adhering to Public Health guidelines. However, for residents that plan on attending peaceful protests, please be aware of the elevated risks that come when people of different households gather during this pandemic, even when they are outdoors. Protests can inadvertently result in transmission of COVID-19, including from people who are asymptomatic and have no idea that they are positive for the virus. If you unknowingly become infected, you may infect other people in your life, including people who are older or who have underlying health conditions that put them at far greater risk of becoming seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.

If you plan to attend a protest, please follow these guidelines:

– Stay home if you are feeling sick. Seek medical attention as needed if you have symptoms for COVID-19, and be tested for the virus – testing is widely available across L.A. County.

– If you are not sick and plan to attend a peaceful protest, wear a face covering over both your nose and mouth at all times and keep your physical distance, staying more than 3 steps away from anyone who is not from your household. Consider wearing eye protection. Encourage other attendees to do the same.

– Keep your hands clean before, during, and after the protests. Bring hand sanitizer or frequently wash your hands.

– If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 during a protest, it is very important that you quarantine for 14 days and stay away from all other people, especially those at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. More guidance for attending protests is available online at: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

California Thursday Snapshot
Statewide, the California Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 683,529, with 12,550 deaths from the disease. There are 4,293 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,349 ICU hospitalizations in California.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 4,430 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday. Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 5.6% and the 14-day positivity rate is 6.1%.

There have been 10,918,415 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 85,658 over the prior 24-hour reporting period. As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase.

A total of 34 counties are required to close indoor operations for certain sectors based on the July 13 order to slow community transmission.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of Aug. 26, local health departments have reported 31,115 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 150 deaths statewide.

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5:00 p.m., Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 data dashboard reported the 54th death in the Santa Clarita Valley. Of the 54 SCV residents who have died of the virus since the pandemic began, 42 lived in the city of Santa Clarita, 5 in Castaic, 2 in Acton, 2 in Stevenson Ranch, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in Val Verde, and 1 in unincorporated Valencia.

Of the 5,269 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,881

Castaic: 1,893 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 147

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 114

Acton: 59

Val Verde: 59

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 40

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 26

Agua Dulce: 24

Elizabeth Lake: 6

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 6

Bouquet Canyon: 6

Sand Canyon: 5

Lake Hughes: 2

Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Thursday Update
As of Wednesday, Aug. 26, of the 6,598 people tested at Henry Mayo to date, 774 tested positive, 7,552 were negative, 4 were pending, 11 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care (up from 7 the previous Wednesday), and a total of 232 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far. Fatalities at the hospital stand at 21, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Henry Mayo now releases statistics weekly, generally on Wednesdays, unless there is a drastic change in the number of cases or a COVID-related death has been confirmed.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested multiple times. “Often a single patient is tested more than once,” Moody said.

L.A. County COVID-19L.A. County

“We extend our wishes for healing to all those who are mourning loved ones and friends who have passed away from COVID-19. Please know our thoughts are with you during these very difficult times,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “ As we head into another summer weekend, please remember how important it is to continue taking all the steps we know work to lower the transmission of COVID-19. Let’s work together to prevent fun at the beach, picnicking in our parks, worshipping with our congregation, or attending peaceful protests from resulting in more transmission of COVID-19. When you are outside, for any activity where others are around, please wear a face covering at all times and keep at least 6 feet of distance from anyone not in your household. This is the best way we can care for and protect the people around us.”

Of the 38 new deaths reported today, 16 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 16 people over the age of 80 years old, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,368 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for more than 2,241,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. Upon further investigation, 36 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

The state recently released guidance about newly permitted activities at all schools across the state to help students that are high risk and high need. Public Health is closely reviewing the new guidance from the state and will be working with the Board of Supervisors to ensure that Health Officer Orders are adjusted so that when schools open for any new activities, they do so as safely as possible for all children and staff. Given the need to review the implications of the new state guidance on school re-opening plans, at this point, the school waiver process will not be opening for applications.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

CA COVID-19

California Tuesday/Data and Tools
A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

Popular links include:

The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

– View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (Including: Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

CA County Monitoring

County Monitoring Data
Counties on the County Monitoring List for three or more consecutive days – currently 34 counties accounting for the majority of the state’s population – must have closed indoor operations for additional activities. The July 13 order specifies that these indoor operations shall remain closed, even when a county is removed from the county monitoring list, until the state health officer modifies the order and authorizes re-opening. The state is actively reassessing the July 13 order in light of evolving scientific evidence regarding disease transmission and the risk of transmission in different settings and will provide updates in the coming week.

For more information, County Data Monitoring page.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state. As of Monday, Aug. 24, 47 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, we are not providing total counts at this time

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends. Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but about three-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends. More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

New Data Portal
The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at COVID-19 Statewide Update that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

Your Actions Save Lives
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that such sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 54th SCV Resident Dies, Local Cases Total 5,269
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 54th SCV Resident Dies, Local Cases Total 5,269
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 54th fatality and 1,636 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide. The number of new cases reported Thursday include a backlog of 280 test results received from the State.
FULL STORY...
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control (DACC) is continuing its emergency animal sheltering services for residents displaced by the devastating Lake Fire, which has burned more than 31,000 acres in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys of northern Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
In an effort to create a safe haven for teens that focuses on mental wellness, West Ranch High School seniors and tennis team co-captains Brooke Johnston and Shaira Busnawi decided to create a blog.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 54th SCV Resident Dies, Local Cases Total 5,269
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 54th fatality and 1,636 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide. The number of new cases reported Thursday include a backlog of 280 test results received from the State.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 54th SCV Resident Dies, Local Cases Total 5,269
CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders
California State University, Northridge Chicano/a studies professor Stevie Ruiz and a team of academics across the country have received nearly $500,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to develop a national initiative to foster a new generation of leaders who understand the intersectionality between climate change and the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color
CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control (DACC) is continuing its emergency animal sheltering services for residents displaced by the devastating Lake Fire, which has burned more than 31,000 acres in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys of northern Los Angeles County.
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
For the eighth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Triumph Foundation is hosting its 10th annual ‘Let’em Roll’ Fundraiser as a virtual Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday their newest exclusive partnership with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB to the business community.
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Commission on Human Relations jointly announced Thursday the launch of the “L.A. vs Hate” initiative to report and end incidents of hate and hate crimes in L.A. County.
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that two local students were selected as national finalists in Sister Cities International’s 2020 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS).
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
Can you complete the 35 Parks Challenge? The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to visit all 35 beautiful parks in Santa Clarita as a part of the 35 Parks Challenge.
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students
With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students
Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
Santa Clarita City Hall was among multiple locations across the country illuminated by purple and gold lights Wednesday to celebrate the 19th Amendment and the 100th anniversary of women’s constitutional right to vote.
Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
In an effort to create a safe haven for teens that focuses on mental wellness, West Ranch High School seniors and tennis team co-captains Brooke Johnston and Shaira Busnawi decided to create a blog.
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
Biologists Determine Bobcat, Mountain Lion Killed by Rat Poison
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — An adult female bobcat and a subadult male mountain lion have both died directly from the effects of anticoagulant rat poisons (or anticoagulant rodenticides, also known as ARs), in the Simi Hills and Santa Susana Mountains north of the Santa Monica Mountains this year, according to National Park Service biologists.
Biologists Determine Bobcat, Mountain Lion Killed by Rat Poison
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 235,386 Cases Countywide, 5,629 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,269 cases and 53 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 235,386 Cases Countywide, 5,629 SCV Cases
Sept. 8: Advisory Panel to Address Chiquita Canyon Landfill Violations Notices
At its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee for Chiquita Canyon Landfill will address Notices of Violations of the landfill's Conditional Use Permit and air quality standards for surrounding communities.
Sept. 8: Advisory Panel to Address Chiquita Canyon Landfill Violations Notices
Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruises on 2 Ships
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is canceling its early 2021 world cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships.
Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruises on 2 Ships
COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack
The College of the Canyons Foundation database of alumni and donors was caught up in a recent ransomware attack on Blackbaud, the college's technology provider, according to Foundation officials.
COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack
Heat Alert for SCV Extended Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday due to a forecast of high temperatures.
Heat Alert for SCV Extended Through Saturday
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Continued Decline in New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid-to-late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Continued Decline in New Cases Countywide
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for All Individuals
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for all individuals Wednesday, Aug. 26.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for All Individuals
City’s ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States! This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.
City’s ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
%d bloggers like this: