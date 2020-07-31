Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Fourth Castaic Resident Dies; 4,337 Cases in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,337 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley and the fourth death in Castaic, bringing the SCV’s total to 46.
To date, Public Health has identified 185,872 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,552 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.
Testing results are available for over 1,733,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.
Angelenos in Action
Public Health also announced Thursday Angelenos in Action, a text-based survey to monitor COVID-19 symptoms across L.A. County aimed at capturing potential spikes and trends in real-time to assist Public Health workers appropriately allocate resources to affected communities.
Adults (18 years and older) living in Los Angeles County, who have access to a cell phone, and can send and receive text messages, can volunteer for the survey.
They can enroll by visiting the Public Health website or by text @PROTECT to 35134. Currently the survey is available in English and Spanish.
The survey is confidential, consists of five questions, should take less than a minute to complete, and helps Public Health understand the spread of COVID-19 and how to better support community residents.
California Thursday Snapshot
Statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed a total of 485,502, with 8,909 deaths from the disease. There are 6,753 confirmed hospitalizations and 2,029 ICU hospitalizations in California.
The 7-day average number of new cases is 8,555 per day. The 7-day average from the week prior was 9,920. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
Note on Hospitalization Numbers:
Since July 23, hospitalization numbers reflect a change in reporting requirements that were implemented last week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The change resulted in historical data from eight non-reporting facilities not being part of recent updates, resulting in lower numbers. This data will be added back in as soon as it is available.
A total of 37 counties are required to close indoor operations for certain sectors based on the July 13 order to slow community transmission.
Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of July 29, local health departments have reported 22,905 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 124 deaths statewide.
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5:53 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 data dashboard reports the fourth Castaic resident to have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 46 SCV residents who have died of the virus since the pandemic began. Of the 46 people, 35 resided in the city of Santa Clarita, 2 in Acton, 4 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in Val Verde and 1 in unincorporated Valencia.
Of the 4,337 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 2,122
Castaic: 1,857 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)
Stevenson Ranch: 111
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 79
Acton: 42
Val Verde: 44
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 34
Agua Dulce: 19
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 13
Elizabeth Lake: 5
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 5
Sand Canyon: 3
Bouquet Canyon: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
Henry Mayo Thursday Update
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 17th COVID-related death on Monday, July 27, according to Patrick Moody, hospital spokesman.
The hospital is now releasing statistics on a weekly basis (Wednesdays) unless there is a drastic change in the number of cases or a death has been confirmed.
As of Wednesday, July 29, of the 5,276 people tested at Henry Mayo to date, 651 tested positive, 5,731 were negative, 217 were pending, 31 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care (up 3 from a week ago), a total of 176 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, and the number of deceased at the hospital stands at 17, Moody said.
Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested multiple times. “Often a single patient is tested more than once,” he said.
L.A. County
Of the 41 new deaths reported Tuesday, 21 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 10 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Thirty-six people had underlying health conditions including 20 people over the age of 80 years old, 10 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Two deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach. Upon further investigation, 139 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,260 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 48% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.
There are 2,022 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. There are a total of 2,597 confirmed and suspect cases that are currently hospitalized and 17% of these people are on ventilators.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Thursday
There have been 7,633,840 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 116,374 over the prior 24-hour reporting period. As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, an increase in the number of positive cases has been expected – increasing the importance of positivity rates to find signs of community spread. The California Department of Public Health released updated testing guidance on July 14 that focuses on testing hospitalized individuals with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and people being tested as part of the investigation and management of outbreaks, including contact tracing. The testing guidance also prioritizes individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and individuals without symptoms who fall into high-risk categories, including people who live and work in nursing homes, homeless shelters and prisons, healthcare workers, and patients in hospitals. The new guidance will ensure that Californians who most need tests get them even if there are limited supplies.
Data and Tools
A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.
County Monitoring Data
California is using data and science to respond to COVID-19. Data by county gives Californians insight into how their county is doing and provides an early indication of developing areas of concern. Counties on the County Monitoring List for three or more consecutive days must close indoor operations for additional activities. Currently, a total of 37 counties are required to close indoor operations.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state. As of July 20, 23 cases of MIS-C have been reported from seven counties. Los Angeles County has reported the majority of cases (15). Additional cases have been reported from San Diego, Imperial, Kings, Monterey, Orange, and Sacramento counties. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, we are not providing total counts at this time.
MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.
Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.
The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends. Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but about three-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends. More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.
New Data Portal
The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at COVID-19 Statewide Update that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.
Your Actions Save Lives
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
