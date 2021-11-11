Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Currently, there is one test pending, 20 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,621 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the latest data Thursday on COVID-19.
– 38,268 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
– 1,441 new COVID-19 cases (1,507,736 cases to date)
– 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 (26,814 deaths to date)
– 617 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
– More than 9,207,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
** The number of deaths reported today is an undercount due to a technical problem with reporting.
*** There are 18 newly reported backlogged deaths in the 11/10 count that were due to the resolved error. These deaths should have been reported on 11/9.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded one additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 353.
The following is the community breakdown of the 353 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
296 in Santa Clarita
21 in Castaic
10 in Acton
8 in Stevenson Ranch
6 in unincorporated Canyon Country
3 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 38,268 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 28,063
* Castaic: 4,586
Stevenson Ranch: 1,827
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,206
Acton: 796
Val Verde: 444
Agua Dulce: 423
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 306
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 171
Elizabeth Lake: 126
Bouquet Canyon: 75
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Lake Hughes: 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 54
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County
To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Thursday
Note: California Department of Public Health did not release any data on COVID-19 Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California's largest ports and major distribution centers.
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department's Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
