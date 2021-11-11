header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 11
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
| Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
County COVID

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Currently, there is one test pending, 20 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,621 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the latest data Thursday on COVID-19.

– 38,268 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley

– 1,441 new COVID-19 cases (1,507,736 cases to date)

– 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 (26,814 deaths to date)

– 617 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

– More than 9,207,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

Daily Rates

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

** The number of deaths reported today is an undercount due to a technical problem with reporting.

*** There are 18 newly reported backlogged deaths in the 11/10 count that were due to the resolved error. These deaths should have been reported on 11/9.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Student

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded one additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 353.

The following is the community breakdown of the 353 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

296 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

 

SCV Cases

Of the 38,268 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 28,063

* Castaic: 4,586

Stevenson Ranch: 1,827

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,206

Acton: 796

Val Verde: 444

Agua Dulce: 423

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 306

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 171

Elizabeth Lake: 126

Bouquet Canyon: 75

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Lake Hughes: 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 54

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County COVID-19L.A. County

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Thursday

Note: California Department of Public Health did not release any data on COVID-19 Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California’s largest ports and major distribution centers.
FULL STORY...
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual analysis Thursday of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in calendar year 2020.
FULL STORY...
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department’s Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California’s largest ports and major distribution centers.
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual analysis Thursday of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in calendar year 2020.
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, hosted a ‘College Signing Day’ Wednesday for seven elite athletes who have secured full-ride scholarships to top ranked colleges across the nation.
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department’s Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, salutes local veterans at a special ceremony held at Santa Clarita's Veterans Historical Plaza.
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans were honored Wednesday at the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Salute to Patriots, recognizing these men and women for not only serving their country but also the community.
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 34 new deaths and 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,206 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Patrice Lanae Conley, aka Pooh.
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
A bench warrant was issued for the driver in a Sloan Canyon Road hit-and-run investigation after he reportedly failed to appear in court on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.  
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends by joining in on the inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center this holiday season.
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December
Take a magical journey to the north pole and back with a special performance of “The Polar Express” at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, in December. 
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously voted 4-0 to approve an increase in the capacity at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility to 41.16 billion cubic feet.
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
University Center To Host Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event on Nov. 17
University Center To Host Open House
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
Mission Opera is back with their long postponed Hollywood Producer's #metoo version of Mozart's 'Don Giovanni' at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia
During an investigation into a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in Valencia on Monday, deputies reportedly seized 128 plants and arrested two individuals.
128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia
Unity Of Community Honors Victims Of Saugus Shooting
Two years after the deadly school shooting at Saugus High School, the community joined together in person for its Unity of Community event to honor victims and look toward a brighter future.   
Unity Of Community Honors Victims Of Saugus Shooting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
Whoever said old dogs can’t learn new tricks hasn’t met Ginger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s new peer support K-9.
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
Using cell phones, eating or drinking, adjusting a radio, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving.
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: