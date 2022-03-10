header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 10
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 71,907
| Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
LA County COVID

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 40 additional deaths and 1,372 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,178, county case totals to 2,808,409 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,907 since March of 2020.

– 632 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

– More than 11,500,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

LA County Data

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Student

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently has zero tests pending, two patients in the hospital, a total of 2,204 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, with no additional deaths, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Thursday.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported three new deaths in the city of Santa Clarita and two new deaths in Stevenson Ranch, bringing the total number in the SCV to 448.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 365

Castaic: 28

Acton: 17

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Stevenson Ranch: 14

Agua Dulce: 5

Val Verde: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

 

SCV Cases

Of the 71,907 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 53,451

Castaic: 7,057

Stevenson Ranch: 3,975

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,571

Acton: 1,505

Val Verde: 826

Agua Dulce: 778

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 665

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 309

Elizabeth Lake: 203

Bouquet Canyon: 148

Lake Hughes: 146

Saugus/Canyon Country: 89

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 48

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Thursday

CA COVID

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccinations

– 72,069,472 total vaccines administered.

– 83.4% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 36,459 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,422,875 confirmed cases to date.

– Thursday’s average case count is 4,140 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 5.4 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (Feb. 14, 2022 – Feb. 20, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 1.9% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,796 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 516 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 8.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (Feb. 14, 2022 – Feb. 20, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 86,185 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 126 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 16.6 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (Feb. 7, 2022 – Feb. 13, 2022).

Health Care Workers

Note: There has been no update of positive cases among health care workers since Jan. 6. As of Jan. 6, local health departments have reported 136,816 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 540 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.1 day. During this same time period, 89% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of March 7, there have been 889 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 8, the Santa Clarita City Council officially approved an agreement with Five Point Operating Company, LP, for the community builder to become the presenting sponsor of The Cube.
FULL STORY...
Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility
A motion by Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl agendized for the Board of Supervisors meeting coming up on March 15, 2022, recommends Camp Scott in Santa Clarita and Campus Kilpatrick in the unincorporated area of Malibu Canyon as permanent facilities for juvenile males formerly under the Division of Juvenile Justice authority.
FULL STORY...
CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest
A CalArts senior, Jingqi Zhang, won first prize for Animation in the annual One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest. The prize comes with a $1,000 cash award.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 8, the Santa Clarita City Council officially approved an agreement with Five Point Operating Company, LP, for the community builder to become the presenting sponsor of The Cube.
Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube
Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility
A motion by Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl agendized for the Board of Supervisors meeting coming up on March 15, 2022, recommends Camp Scott in Santa Clarita and Campus Kilpatrick in the unincorporated area of Malibu Canyon as permanent facilities for juvenile males formerly under the Division of Juvenile Justice authority.
Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility
CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest
A CalArts senior, Jingqi Zhang, won first prize for Animation in the annual One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest. The prize comes with a $1,000 cash award.
CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest
April 22: How the West was Won Charity Shoot for Carousel Ranch
The 13th annual "How The West Was Won" charity shoot will provide fun and prizes for everyone, from experienced shooters to men and women who never held a gun, all while raising much needed funds for Carousel Ranch.
April 22: How the West was Won Charity Shoot for Carousel Ranch
March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday
Volunteers will continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.
March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday
‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG
"Little Women: The Musical" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild March 12 and run through April 10.
‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG
New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita
Julius Mugumya has spent his career providing excellent experiences for his customers.
New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita
EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored California's ability to set its own limits on car emissions, a reversal of a policy change enacted by former President Donald Trump.
EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards
April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 71,907
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 40 additional deaths and 1,372 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 71,907
Motorists Advised to Prepare for 45-Day Ramp Closures on I-210
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Prepare for 45-Day Ramp Closures on I-210
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event During March
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia, will be hosting a free Catalytic Converter Etching Event on several dates throughout the month of March.
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event During March
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is now accepting applications to all high school seniors in the Hart District for this years scholarship awards. 
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of credit card debt downpay for 2021, ranking Santa Clarita as the number one city among those it surveyed. 
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone think is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.
CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to expand GO! Santa Clarita to a citywide service.
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
The SCV Relay For Life chapter was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking high school, 9th -12th grade, artists, writers, creatives and students for an upcoming art exhibit at Valencia Library.
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 55 additional deaths and 1,157 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
"Lilies of the Field," based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: