header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 225th Death
| Thursday, Mar 3, 2022
LA County

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 225, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

The hospital currently has two tests pending, 11 patients in the hospital, and a total of 2,191 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 59 additional deaths and 1,605 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 30,911, county case totals to 2,800,741 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,766 since March of 2020.

– 852 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

– More than 11,450,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

**Monday’s reported death count is a cumulative report of Sunday and Monday and reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

LA County

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Students

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one new death in Acton and one new death in Stevenson Ranch, bringing the total number in the SCV to 439.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 360

Castaic: 27

Acton: 17

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Stevenson Ranch: 11

Agua Dulce: 5

Val Verde: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

 

SCV Cases

Of the 71,766 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 53,351

Castaic: 7,047

Stevenson Ranch: 3,964

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,562

Acton: 1,499

Val Verde: 824

Agua Dulce: 777

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 664

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 309

Elizabeth Lake: 203

Bouquet Canyon: 148

Lake Hughes: 145

Saugus/Canyon Country: 89

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 48

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Thursday

CA COVID

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccinations

– 71,760,121 total vaccines administered.

– 83.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 48,483 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,393,923 confirmed cases to date.

– Thursday’s average case count is 6,231 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 5.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (Feb. 7, 2022 – Feb. 13, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.5% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,824 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 680 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 8.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (Feb. 7, 2022 – Feb. 13, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 85,127 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 171 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 17.1 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (Jan. 31, 2022 – Feb. 6, 2022).

Health Care Workers

Note: There has been no update of positive cases among health care workers since Jan. 6. As of Jan. 6, local health departments have reported 136,816 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 540 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, the average time patients waited for test results was 1 day. During this same time period, 88% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of February 28, there have been 867 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
SCV Salvation Army Seeking ‘Share the Warmth’ Donations
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps’ Homeless Community Program needs your help.
SCV Salvation Army Seeking ‘Share the Warmth’ Donations
Barger Backs Newsom’s Plan to Tackle Mental Health, Homelessness
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement Thursday in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unveiling of his Care Court plan, which would empower Californians in crisis to access housing, treatment, and care.
Barger Backs Newsom’s Plan to Tackle Mental Health, Homelessness
Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes
In ARTree's seascape painting class, you will learn how to create a beautiful acrylic seascape suitable for framing.
Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes
LACoFD Women’s Prep Academy Returns March 19
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department looks forward to hosting its sixth Women’s Fire Prep Academy Opening Day at the Department’s Cecil R. Gehr Memorial Combat Training Center, located at 1320 N. Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063, on Saturday, March 19, at 7 a.m.
LACoFD Women’s Prep Academy Returns March 19
SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists
Being an artist can be a lonely hobby unless you share your skills and enthusiasm with others.
SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists
COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships
College of the Canyons has received a $250,000 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative grant to fund construction pre-apprenticeships to train students with workforce-ready skills and serve the needs of the construction industry in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships
Princess Cruises Reaches Licensing Agreement with NBA, WNBA
A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and the NBA and WNBA Properties means basketball fans can now proudly showcase their favorite NBA and WNBA teams during their MedallionClass vacation.
Princess Cruises Reaches Licensing Agreement with NBA, WNBA
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 225th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 225, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 225th Death
Princess Cruises Modifies Itineraries into St. Petersburg, Russia
In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that call in St Petersburg, Russia with alternative ports.
Princess Cruises Modifies Itineraries into St. Petersburg, Russia
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research
The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society is invitng all to join their Spring 'FUNdraiser' with See’s candy.
Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Masking Mandate To Change March 4
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 80 additional deaths, including one person between the ages of 12-17 and 1,626 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Masking Mandate To Change March 4
Veg Fest SCV Reveals 2022 Date, Location
Veg Fest SCV announces its 2022 festival will be going down at Central Park on June 4, from 2-8pm.
Veg Fest SCV Reveals 2022 Date, Location
Supervisors Pass Motion To Restore Nuisance Abatement Teams
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to restore Nuisance Abatement Teams to crack down on illegal public nuisance land cases and egregious code violators within unincorporated County communities.
Supervisors Pass Motion To Restore Nuisance Abatement Teams
State Superintendent Announces State Literacy Legislation
Superintendent Thurmond today also partnered with Assemblymember Mia Bonta to introduce Assembly Bill 2465, a bill that would establish a grant program for community literacy and education enrichment through partnerships between schools and community-based organizations.
State Superintendent Announces State Literacy Legislation
City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022
Old Town Newhall is the place to be on the third Thursday of the month, as the popular SENSES block parties return to Main Street.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022
COC Wins Cal LAW Diversity Champion Award
The College of the Canyons Pathway to Law School program, which provides a pathway to a law school education for students at the community college level,was awarded the California Leadership-Access-Workforce Diversity Champion award for 2022 during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 18.
COC Wins Cal LAW Diversity Champion Award
SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year. 
SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak to Six
College of the Canyons continued its winning ways vs. two highly regarded programs on Saturday, first downing El Camino 3-2 and later defeating Cypress in a wild 15-11 affair to sweep another home doubleheader and push its win streak to six games.
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak to Six
SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists Association will be presenting a four-day pop up event April 21-24.
SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit
‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 One Story One City program officially kicks off Tuesday!
‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program
Castaic High Teacher Cody Kennedy Selected to Fly on SOFIA
The SETI Institute has selected 24 teachers from 13 states as 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors, including Castaic High School Science Department Chair Cody Kennedy.
Castaic High Teacher Cody Kennedy Selected to Fly on SOFIA
Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Bruce Fortine Slated for May 14
In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.
Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Bruce Fortine Slated for May 14
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: