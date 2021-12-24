header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
| Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 8,633 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,849 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

– Cases to date: 1,585,313

– Deaths to date: 27,512

– 770 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 9,880,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

LA County

Getting vaccinated or boosted is most important as we go into the holiday season where many will be traveling and gathering with others. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus, which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron. Residents can walk-in to any Public Health vaccination site or make an appointment at the hundreds of additional sites across the county. For more information, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has two tests pending, 23 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,696 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Students

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number to 373 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following is the community breakdown of the 373 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

307 in Santa Clarita

23 in Castaic

13 in Acton

9 in Stevenson Ranch

7 in unincorporated Canyon Country

5 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

 

SCV Cases

Of the 40,849 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 30,000

* Castaic: 4,782

Stevenson Ranch: 1,982

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,294

Acton: 876

Val Verde: 467

Agua Dulce: 454

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 332

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 190

Elizabeth Lake: 129

Bouquet Canyon: 88

Lake Hughes: 78

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Thursday

CA

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics Thursday on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response.

Cases

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 7.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Dec. 2, 2021 to Dec.8, 2021 ).

– Unvaccinated people were 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 25, 2021 to Dec. 1, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 14.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov. 18, 2021 to Nov. 24, 2021).

Vaccinations

– 63,497,746 total vaccines administered.

– 78.7% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 192,159 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,969,615 confirmed cases to date.

– Thursday’s average case count is 5,777 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 4.2% (average rate over 7 days).

– Hospitalizations

– There are 4,005 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 995 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 75,383 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 42 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, the average time patients waited for test results was one day. During this same time period, 85% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Dec. 20, there have been 767 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

New Updates

New Actions to Protect Californians from COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced new booster requirements and testing measures to better protect all Californians as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the nation. The COVID-19 booster requirement for health care workers will mitigate potential staffing shortages while helping to safeguard the state’s hospital capacity and protect the health and safety of Californians. Combined with the new federal policies announced yesterday, these actions will help ensure everyone in California has access to testing throughout the holiday season and that K-12 public school students can return to school safely.

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, from Saturday through Monday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 8,633 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,849 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
LACoFD Now Recruiting for 2022 Explorer Program
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
LACoFD Now Recruiting for 2022 Explorer Program
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
The Women's Council of Realtors Santa Clarita Valley Network is pleased to announce the installation of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year.
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, from Saturday through Monday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 8,633 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,849 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back the Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, so lace your shoes and get ready to run on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
State Schools Chief Proposes Statewide Mentoring Program
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday plans to build a statewide mentoring program to help all California students and is calling for participation from mentoring organizations in the state that would like to be part of the initiative.
State Schools Chief Proposes Statewide Mentoring Program
ANF’s Fire Use Restrictions Remain in Place Despite Rain, Snow
Effective tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 24, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest will decrease from “Very High” to “High.”
ANF’s Fire Use Restrictions Remain in Place Despite Rain, Snow
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccinations, Boosters
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,656 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccinations, Boosters
CHP Reminds Drivers of 2022 Law Changes
The California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
CHP Reminds Drivers of 2022 Law Changes
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 190 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering
Jan. 3: Final Public Hearing and Vote on Groundwater Sustainability Plan
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
Jan. 3: Final Public Hearing and Vote on Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks and Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club and the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department invite the community to join a 10-week social square dance class starting on Jan. 11.
Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks and Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class
CHP Reminds Community to Travel Safe This Holiday Season
The holiday season is upon us and the California Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways.
CHP Reminds Community to Travel Safe This Holiday Season
Waste Management, City Offering Christmas Tree Recycling until Jan. 8
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
Waste Management, City Offering Christmas Tree Recycling until Jan. 8
Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding
The city of Santa Clarita announced that SCV non-profits can now apply for the Community Development Block Grant's 2022-2023 funding cycle.
Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker!
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
The Saugus High School Dance Team is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser to assist Santa Clarita families with last minute wrapping of holiday gifts.
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi has created an escape room experience to raise awareness about climate change.
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: