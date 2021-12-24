Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 8,633 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,849 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
– Cases to date: 1,585,313
– Deaths to date: 27,512
– 770 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
More than 9,880,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Getting vaccinated or boosted is most important as we go into the holiday season where many will be traveling and gathering with others. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus, which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron. Residents can walk-in to any Public Health vaccination site or make an appointment at the hundreds of additional sites across the county. For more information, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has two tests pending, 23 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,696 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number to 373 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The following is the community breakdown of the 373 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
307 in Santa Clarita
23 in Castaic
13 in Acton
9 in Stevenson Ranch
7 in unincorporated Canyon Country
5 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 40,849 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 30,000
* Castaic: 4,782
Stevenson Ranch: 1,982
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,294
Acton: 876
Val Verde: 467
Agua Dulce: 454
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 332
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 190
Elizabeth Lake: 129
Bouquet Canyon: 88
Lake Hughes: 78
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics Thursday on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response.
Cases
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
– Unvaccinated people were 7.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Dec. 2, 2021 to Dec.8, 2021 ).
– Unvaccinated people were 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 25, 2021 to Dec. 1, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 14.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov. 18, 2021 to Nov. 24, 2021).
Vaccinations
– 63,497,746 total vaccines administered.
– 78.7% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 192,159 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 4,969,615 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 5,777 (average daily case count over 7 days).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 4.2% (average rate over 7 days).
– Hospitalizations
– There are 4,005 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 995 ICU patients statewide.
Deaths
– There have been 75,383 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 42 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, the average time patients waited for test results was one day. During this same time period, 85% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 20, there have been 767 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
New Updates
New Actions to Protect Californians from COVID-19
Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced new booster requirements and testing measures to better protect all Californians as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the nation. The COVID-19 booster requirement for health care workers will mitigate potential staffing shortages while helping to safeguard the state’s hospital capacity and protect the health and safety of Californians. Combined with the new federal policies announced yesterday, these actions will help ensure everyone in California has access to testing throughout the holiday season and that K-12 public school students can return to school safely.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday plans to build a statewide mentoring program to help all California students and is calling for participation from mentoring organizations in the state that would like to be part of the initiative.
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.