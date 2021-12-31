Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County’s One Day Total Tops 20K

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 20,198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 43,358 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday’s positive case count of 20,198 is more than triple the number of cases reported last week. Numerous major COVID-19 metrics are surging across L.A. County, including cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks, and positivity rate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates L.A. County’s weekly case rate is up nearly fourfold to 724 new cases per 100,000 residents, with continued very high transmission countywide.
There are 1,251 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a 67% increase from one week ago when 801 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
There are currently 494 open outbreak investigations at residential congregate settings and non-residential settings with at least 1 confirmed case of COVID-19. This is a ten-fold increase over the number of investigations we had open at this time last week.
The daily positivity rate has also doubled in the last week, increasing from 10.9% to 20.4%.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
1 – Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from holiday or weekend reporting.
2 – Numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported four tests pending, 27 patients in the hospital, a total of 1,726 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, confirmed spokesman Patrick Moody.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remains unchanged as of Tuesday, with a total number of 376 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The following is the community breakdown of the 376 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
310 in Santa Clarita
23 in Castaic
13 in Acton
9 in Stevenson Ranch
7 in unincorporated Canyon Country
5 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 43,358 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 31,893
Castaic: 4,941
Stevenson Ranch: 2,205
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,409
Acton: 915
Val Verde: 481
Agua Dulce: 470
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 366
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 197
Elizabeth Lake: 133
Bouquet Canyon: 92
Lake Hughes: 78
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 25
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23
Placerita Canyon: 5 *Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
Public Health Urges Residents to Avoid Risky Gatherings This Holiday
“As we head into 2022, my heart and prayers are with all those who are experiencing unimaginable pain after losing a loved one to COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With cases skyrocketing and hospitalizations also rising, many of us are anxious and worried about getting infected or infecting others. While the explosive increases in cases indicate very high community transmission, we do have tools to protect ourselves and each other. And while not perfect, vaccines are keeping most of us who are fully vaccinated from experiencing severe illness. The most recent county data shows that even with increased circulation of Omicron, vaccinated residents are 20 times less likely to be hospitalized and 18 times less likely to die from COVID than those who are unvaccinated. This is powerful protection that can help all of us move forward united in our effort to end the pandemic in 2022.”
Public Health would like to remind residents that getting vaccinated or boosted remains critical as holiday traveling and gatherings begin. Additionally, all residents across L.A. County should continue:
Getting tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhering to masking requirements when indoors or at large outdoor mega events, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are also reminded that they are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive
– COVID test result and that vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarity Valley beginning Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarity Valley beginning Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
VALENCIA – Competing against some of the top swimmers in the nation, Paseo Aquatics placed 11th in the Men’s Division at the Speedo Winter Junior National West Swimming Championships, setting 15 team records and 12 personal-best times at the event held on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced it is prepared to deliver an urgent expansion of the County’s free COVID-19 testing services amidst Holiday demand effective Friday, Dec. 24.
Two Valencia High School seniors, Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo, are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items for people in need in the Santa Clarita and Los Angeles areas and they're asking for the community's help to donate more items now through Jan. 7.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.