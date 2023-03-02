Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 16 additional deaths and 1,028 new cases countywide.

There are 643 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,720 deaths, county case totals to 3,706,652 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 98,477 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 547.

With recent decisions to end federal, state and local emergency orders related to COVID-19, Los Angeles County residents are reminded to continue taking sensible steps to protect themselves and others against severe illness and help keep hospitalization and death rates low.

During this new phase, Public Health is committed to ensuring easy access to free lifesaving preventative services, including testing, vaccinations and boosters, and treatment.

One of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness is to get the updated bivalent booster, which has been shown to offer boosted individuals increased protection against hospitalizations and deaths when compared to individuals who were vaccinated but had not received the updated booster.

For the 30-day period ending Feb. 14, vaccinated people in Los Angeles County who had not received the bivalent booster, formulated to protect against Omicron strains, were 1.5 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to people who has received the updated bivalent booster. When compared to those who had received the bivalent booster, unvaccinated people were five times more likely to be hospitalized.

When looking at COVID-19 deaths based on vaccination status, for the 30-day period ending Feb. 7, unvaccinated Los Angeles County residents were over six times more likely to die compared to people who had received the bivalent booster. People who had been vaccinated against COVID-19, yet not received the updated bivalent booster, were more than 1.5 times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than those who were boosted.

For the seventh consecutive week, Los Angeles County remains in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Low COVID-19 Community Level. This includes a 7-day case rate of 62 new cases per 100,000 people, a decrease from the 69 new cases per 100,000 people a week prior. The 7-day total for new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is currently 6.9, stable from the 7.0 reported the week before. And the 7-day average of the proportion of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is 3.8%, similar to the 3.9% the week prior.

To keep the community in the Low COVID-19 Level, residents, workers and businesses are asked to continue to take sensible steps to protect themselves and those most vulnerable. This includes staying up-to-date on vaccines and boosters, testing before gatherings, seeking therapeutics when a COVID-19 infection is confirmed, and staying home when sick.

Find a location to get boosted at VaccinateLACounty.com, VacunateLosAngeles.com (en español). Telehealth services to connect residents to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and medication may be accessed by calling 833-540-0473, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; 7 days a week.

William S. Hart Union High School District

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit

https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV at 547.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 446

Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)

Acton: 18 (revised from 19)

Stevenson Ranch: 18

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10

Agua Dulce: 7

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Val Verde: 6

Lake Hughes: 2

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 98,477 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 72,731

Castaic: 9,564

Stevenson Ranch: 5,926

Canyon Country: 3,728

Acton: 2,002

Val Verde: 1,213

Agua Dulce: 985

Valencia: 929

Saugus: 342

Elizabeth Lake: 286

Bouquet Canyon: 203

Lake Hughes: 202

Saugus/ CC: 130

Newhall: 105

Sand Canyon: 63

San Francisquito: 44

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Thursday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, March 2.

Vaccinations

– 88,208,666 total vaccines administered.

– 72.7% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.

– 9,308 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 11,127,153 confirmed cases to date.

– Thursday’s average case count is 2,760 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 6.5% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,506 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 296 ICU patients statewide.

– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Deaths

– There have been 100,424 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 18 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Health Care Workers

As of March 1, local health departments have reported 191,925 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

This is the most recent data reported: As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

