Today in
S.C.V. History
July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
| Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
sensitive

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Thursday, July 9, in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Additional areas mentioned by AQMD are:

West San Gabriel Valley
East San Gabriel Valley
Pomona/Walnut Valley
San Gabriel Mountains

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 2,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths.
FULL STORY...
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
A Bakersfield man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of transporting $10,000 in cash and a kilo of cocaine through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
The State Board of Education (SBE) on Wednesday, July 8, adopted new K–12 guidance for educators to provide high-quality instruction in the arts disciplines of dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts and for educators to provide high-quality world languages instruction and make classrooms more inclusive.
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its "Paying with a Purpose" campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
A Bakersfield man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of transporting $10,000 in cash and a kilo of cocaine through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Carousel Ranch is asking for donations of auction items for their upcoming event, "Heart of the West At Home", which is set for Saturday, August 29.
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as "key components" to include in the assessment.
Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
The SCV Education Foundation, along with the Remo Music Center, invites the SCV education community along with your families to an online live drum and rhythm circle experience from your home.
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Green Santa Clarita is providing tips to reduce your energy use and keep energy bills down during the hot summer months.
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the city of Los Angeles.
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12:
Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV
The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking entries for its upcoming eight-week online Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Festival that will feature plays oriented around the theme of Social Media.
The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 120,539 Cases Countywide, 3,425 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day with 4,015 new cases and 46 new deaths. The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of about 2,000 test results received from one lab that just submitted results from July 2 through July 5.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 120,539 Cases Countywide, 3,425 Cases in SCV
Amazon Distribution Centers Coming to SCV
Amazon is set to move to the Santa Clarita Valley, following the announcement that the company had signed two leases for distribution centers in the area.
Amazon Distribution Centers Coming to SCV
July 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m
July 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Virtual Meeting
Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is excited to announce a new solo art exhibit in the Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Mall.
Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
Residents Invited to City’s Medallion Hunt
A lone medallion – a sleek, black circle adorned with the city of Santa Clarita logo in gold – lies in hiding, waiting to be found by a lucky person in one of the City’s 35 parks.
Residents Invited to City’s Medallion Hunt
Soledad Fire at 68% Containment, Firefighters Monitoring Hot Spots
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Soledad Fire at 68% Containment, Firefighters Monitoring Hot Spots
