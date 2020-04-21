[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 21
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
| Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020

 

 

Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.

Murillo was selected by CEO Sachi A. Hamai to coordinate and lead County departments and the Homeless Initiative, and coordinate among partners including the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, to put urgently-needed solutions into place in real time.

Initiatives under her direct supervision include:

– Medical sheltering for people, including those experiencing homelessness, who have been exposed to the virus and need a place to self-isolate or quarantine

– Project Roomkey, which makes it possible for vulnerable people in high-risk groups to come inside and be “Safer at Home” during the crisis

Together, these programs have temporarily housed more than 900 individuals since the onset of the crisis, with more sites and capacity being added daily. Beyond providing urgently-needed humanitarian assistance, these programs are also essential to curb the spread of the virus and protect the capacity of the health care system.

“We are working at an unprecedented pace to build a network of temporary sheltering solutions throughout the County—to make sure that people experiencing homelessness, and the community at large, are protected,” said Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “To make sure we achieve our goals, we need a single leader to guide and coordinate our efforts, and Tiana has the ideal skill set to oversee this exceptionally complex mission.”

Chief Executive Officer Hamai added: “This is a multifaceted effort with many partners. As we line up hundreds of temporary housing units, we also need to make sure we have the staff and essential supplies at each of the sites to make sure we are operating safely and efficiently. Tiana will be leading the way on every aspect of this effort.”

Murillo’s assignment as Temporary Supervisory Administrator is effective immediately and is expected to last 120 days.

Murillo, a graduate of Stanford and Columbia Law School, joined the County in 2014. Before being appointed in December 2019 to her current role as Assistant Chief Executive Officer over the Strategic Integration Branch, she served as a key member of the Probation Department’s Executive Team where she provided leadership to administrative operations and various departmental strategic projects and initiatives. Most recently, she served as an Assistant County Counsel over the Property Division, providing guidance and legal services on land use planning, property transactions and property management. In that role she led the office’s Homelessness Legal Team.

“This assignment is a big challenge—not just for me personally but for all of the hardworking County staff and partners who are already making a profound difference under difficult circumstances,” Murillo said. “I look forward to harnessing our collective efforts and bringing people together to make sure we are accomplishing together what no one entity could accomplish alone.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)

Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources

L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
FULL STORY...

Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help

Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Monday, Apr 20, 2020
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases

L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
Monday, Apr 20, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
FULL STORY...

USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases

USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
Monday, Apr 20, 2020
Preliminary results from a USC-L.A. County scientific study suggest that COVID-19 infections are far more widespread -- and the death rate much lower -- in the county than previously thought.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger.
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School's Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
For millions of low-income taxpayers, filing tax returns adds another level of anxiety on how to manage the added expense with their current cost of bills and rent.
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce knows many of our local businesses have applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
California has now had 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center have decided to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 "Taste of the Town" fundraiser.
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
Preliminary results from a USC-L.A. County scientific study suggest that COVID-19 infections are far more widespread -- and the death rate much lower -- in the county than previously thought.
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The mostly invisible older population is afraid. What can you do?
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced new cross-sector partnerships to support the state’s distance learning efforts and help bridge the digital divide.
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
The L.A. County Probation Department has begun posting weekly updates and will soon add daily updates listing the population of juvenile facilities.
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
Vector Control Unveils New Mascot to Boost Awareness of Invasive Mosquitoes
To kick off California Mosquito Awareness Week and the mosquito season, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District or GLACVCD has unveiled its new mascot, Rita the Mosquita.
Vector Control Unveils New Mascot to Boost Awareness of Invasive Mosquitoes
Caltrans OK’s Food Trucks to Operate at State Rest Areas
Caltrans is allowing temporary operation of food trucks in state rest areas during the COVID-19 public health emergency to help provide access to food for highway truck drivers and motorists and provide opportunities to food truck operators.
Caltrans OK’s Food Trucks to Operate at State Rest Areas
April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m.
April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall to discuss "anticipated litigation" on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 2 p.m.
April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge
%d bloggers like this: