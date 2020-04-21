Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)

Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.

Murillo was selected by CEO Sachi A. Hamai to coordinate and lead County departments and the Homeless Initiative, and coordinate among partners including the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, to put urgently-needed solutions into place in real time.

Initiatives under her direct supervision include:

– Medical sheltering for people, including those experiencing homelessness, who have been exposed to the virus and need a place to self-isolate or quarantine

– Project Roomkey, which makes it possible for vulnerable people in high-risk groups to come inside and be “Safer at Home” during the crisis

Together, these programs have temporarily housed more than 900 individuals since the onset of the crisis, with more sites and capacity being added daily. Beyond providing urgently-needed humanitarian assistance, these programs are also essential to curb the spread of the virus and protect the capacity of the health care system.

“We are working at an unprecedented pace to build a network of temporary sheltering solutions throughout the County—to make sure that people experiencing homelessness, and the community at large, are protected,” said Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “To make sure we achieve our goals, we need a single leader to guide and coordinate our efforts, and Tiana has the ideal skill set to oversee this exceptionally complex mission.”

Chief Executive Officer Hamai added: “This is a multifaceted effort with many partners. As we line up hundreds of temporary housing units, we also need to make sure we have the staff and essential supplies at each of the sites to make sure we are operating safely and efficiently. Tiana will be leading the way on every aspect of this effort.”

Murillo’s assignment as Temporary Supervisory Administrator is effective immediately and is expected to last 120 days.

Murillo, a graduate of Stanford and Columbia Law School, joined the County in 2014. Before being appointed in December 2019 to her current role as Assistant Chief Executive Officer over the Strategic Integration Branch, she served as a key member of the Probation Department’s Executive Team where she provided leadership to administrative operations and various departmental strategic projects and initiatives. Most recently, she served as an Assistant County Counsel over the Property Division, providing guidance and legal services on land use planning, property transactions and property management. In that role she led the office’s Homelessness Legal Team.

“This assignment is a big challenge—not just for me personally but for all of the hardworking County staff and partners who are already making a profound difference under difficult circumstances,” Murillo said. “I look forward to harnessing our collective efforts and bringing people together to make sure we are accomplishing together what no one entity could accomplish alone.”