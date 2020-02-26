Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events

Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.

In addition to a weekend of activities, music and food that celebrate the city of Santa Clarita’s rich western heritage, the Cowboy Festival also offers attendees the chance to experience special events and concerts.

General admission to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will be free once again for all attendees in 2020.

General admission includes access to a variety of cowboy cuisine and western wear vendors, activities such as archery, ax throwing and mechanical bull riding, and a full schedule of entertaining performances across five stages inside the park.

Tickets to special performances and experiences as part of the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival are now on sale to the public.

To purchase tickets for these events, which begin on Thursday, April 16, visit CowboyFestival.org.

Venues in and around Old Town Newhall will host additional free and ticketed events.

The full lineup of ticketed performances and attractions is below.

Old Town Newhall

Main Street, Newhall 91321

SENSES Block Party: Cowboy Kickoff: Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. – free.

Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park

24151 Newhall Avenue, Newhall 91321

Walk of Western Stars – Induction Ceremony & Dinner: Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m. – $60

A free public unveiling of bronze and terrazzo saddle plaques for this year’s inductees will take place at 5 p.m. on Main Street, between Market Street and 8th Street in Old Town Newhall, prior to the Induction Ceremony & Dinner.

* Rancho Camulos Museum

5164 E. Telegraph Road (Highway 126), Piru 93040

Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos with Dave Stamey: Friday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – $50

Additional Ticketed Events

* Cowboy Dance with Syd Masters and the Swing Riders at William S. Hart Park, Hart Hall: Friday, April 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – $12 pre-sale, $15 at the door.

* Chili Cook-Off at William S. Hart Park: Saturday, April 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. – $10 tastings *note: tickets are only available for purchase onsite at the event.

* Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Tour (Departs from the corner of 13th Street and Railroad Avenue): Saturday, April 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – $60

* Garth Guy, the Garth Brooks Tribute Show at William S. Hart Park, Hart Hall: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m. – $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door

* Veluzat Film Ranch Tour (Departs from Festival Shuttle Site at 13th Street and Railroad Avenue in Newhall): Sunday, April 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – $60

For more details about the 2020 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.