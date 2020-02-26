Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events

Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
In addition to a weekend of activities, music and food that celebrate the city of Santa Clarita’s rich western heritage, the Cowboy Festival also offers attendees the chance to experience special events and concerts.
General admission to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will be free once again for all attendees in 2020.
General admission includes access to a variety of cowboy cuisine and western wear vendors, activities such as archery, ax throwing and mechanical bull riding, and a full schedule of entertaining performances across five stages inside the park.
Tickets to special performances and experiences as part of the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival are now on sale to the public.
To purchase tickets for these events, which begin on Thursday, April 16, visit CowboyFestival.org.
Venues in and around Old Town Newhall will host additional free and ticketed events.
The full lineup of ticketed performances and attractions is below.
Old Town Newhall
Main Street, Newhall 91321
SENSES Block Party: Cowboy Kickoff: Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. – free.
A free public unveiling of bronze and terrazzo saddle plaques for this year’s inductees will take place at 5 p.m. on Main Street, between Market Street and 8th Street in Old Town Newhall, prior to the Induction Ceremony & Dinner.
* Rancho Camulos Museum
5164 E. Telegraph Road (Highway 126), Piru 93040
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Veg Fest, Santa Clarita’s first-ever plant & planet-friendly festival, just announced that the local WiSH Education Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s event.
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
As chair, Supervisor Kathryn Barger revived the annual Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors trip to Sacramento to speak with government and elected officials on Tuesday about their shared goals pertaining to homelessness, public safety and more.
About 50 members of the community, including school, law enforcement and city officials, gathered Monday evening at the Santa Clarita Activities Center in the first of two school safety meetings to discuss how a local school district could reinforce the safety of its students following the Saugus High School shooting.
While city and mall officials said as of Tuesday they’ve yet to hear from any members of Santa Clarita Safe and Strong, which was formed to appeal the proposed Patios Connection mall expansion, a lawyer for the group, who’s so far the only member to come forward, contends his numbers are growing.
RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Tuesday that construction has been completed on all three buildings in the phase 1A of The Center at Needham Ranch, which is part of the first phase of a larger 252 acre, fully entitled site in Santa Clarita.
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
The Los Angeles County Office of Education in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will sponsor the Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 to employ hundreds of members of the Santa Clarita Valley community including; youth, veterans, individual with disabilities, CalWORKS participants and unemployed adults.
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to commemorate NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains last month.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.