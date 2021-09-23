Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser

Following a record-breaking event in 2020 – Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021. Buy your tickets now for the event which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will be entertained and inspired by returning host Shawn Parr – the outrageously fun nationally syndicated radio host will emcee an evening filled with fantastic entertainment! The much anticipated Soup for the Soul event is the largest fundraiser for Bridge to Home – raising crucial funds which allow for year-round shelter services and resources for our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

Sponsorships are still available and range in level from Soup Spoon to Soupreme. Benefits of event sponsorship include logo displays on the Bridge to Home website, recognition at the event, customized Soup for the Soul experiences and much more.

“Soup for the Soul is one of the most anticipated events of the year in Santa Clarita,” said Michael Foley, Bridge to Home executive director. “We are excited to once again offer an evening of unparalleled entertainment, heart-warming stories, important shelter news and a can’t-miss auction. Plus, viewers will get an update on the progress toward a permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita. I urge all of you to support Bridge to Home through Soup for the Soul and make a true and lasting impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness.”

Guests are encouraged to gather safely with small groups of family and friends to view Soup for the Soul.

All participants will pick-up their custom curated food box the afternoon of the event. This year guests will dine on four tantalizing soups, cooked up by local restaurants, fresh baked breads, crisp green salad and a decadent dessert. As you indulge in the comfort of hot soup, you can watch the live show and auction on Facebook live or SCVTV Channel 20. Tickets can be purchased at btohome.org.

The services provided by Bridge to Home include shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services such as legal, medical, mental health and substance abuse assistance, as well as linkages to needed support services. These services are at increased demand for the high-risk homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley during the COVID crisis. These essential services help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness.

To learn more about the Soup for the Soul event, sponsorship opportunities and other ways to support Santa Clarita’s primary homelessness service provider, visit btohome.org or call (661)254-4663.

