Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
| Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
MothersDayBrunch

It’s time to shower mom with love and brunch! The Outlets at Tejon are happy to host Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch again, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We encourage everyone to dress up and come ready to show mom some love. Admission includes a beautiful brunch spread, two tickets for mimosas for those 21 and over, along with access to exclusive prize giveaways!

The outlets are located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin. The event will take place at Suite 150 next to “The Children’s Place.”

The family-friendly event will include a beautiful brunch spread, mimosas and a chance to win amazing prices.

This brunch is expected to sell out as only 150 tickets will be sold, so don’t wait long to snag your tickets.

For more information, including purchasing tickets and the Mother’s Day brunch menu, click [here].
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
California State University, Northridge's baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Santa Clarita Valley dental assistant Nancy Lenore Stevens (nee Crosslin), who passed away surrounded by her family members on Easter.
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
With efforts to start conversation on climate change, students at California State University, Northridge will showcase a new multimedia performance that explores the anxiety related to this environmental crisis. 
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
When we began the Competitive Equity Playoff system a few years ago, we were very clear that it would evolve over time in the effort to improve it and make it the very best it could possibly be.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023.
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
“It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!” America’s favorite pastime is in full swing and so is Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be honored Sunday, April 30, with the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education.
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 71 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park
Boots & Brews has returned and this year headlining with country music Star Lee Brice.
June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park
State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has approved $585 million from funds in the state budget to provide much-needed upgrades to school kitchens in California in order to provide freshly prepared, healthy meals to all students and support student health and well-being.
State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment
Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers
It's that time of year at the Gibbon Conservation Center. Staff has been working on brush clearance and would love some help. Those who want to get some exercise and give back at the same time, should consider volunteering for a few hours.
Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 6 a.m.
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
College of the Canyons has been named a 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campuswide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
College of the Canyons has launched a brand-new workforce training program that will be available in Summer 2023. 
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
SCVNews.com
