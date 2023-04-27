Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch

It’s time to shower mom with love and brunch! The Outlets at Tejon are happy to host Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch again, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We encourage everyone to dress up and come ready to show mom some love. Admission includes a beautiful brunch spread, two tickets for mimosas for those 21 and over, along with access to exclusive prize giveaways!

The outlets are located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin. The event will take place at Suite 150 next to “The Children’s Place.”

The family-friendly event will include a beautiful brunch spread, mimosas and a chance to win amazing prices.

This brunch is expected to sell out as only 150 tickets will be sold, so don’t wait long to snag your tickets.

For more information, including purchasing tickets and the Mother’s Day brunch menu, click [here].

