header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
| Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Participants shop for clothes during Tidings for Teens' Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services
 

More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.

The Santa Clarita-based organization Tidings for Teens, which works to help the underserved youth in foster care, has partnered with the Department of Children and Family Services since 2016 to hold annual shopping events.

Each year, Tidings for Teens partners with Old Navy, which opened its store after hours for the private shopping event, along with Augusta Financial, which matches all funds raised, dollar for dollar, which has also helped to spur donations.

Participants enter Old Navy to shop for clothes during Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

Since 2016, the event’s been growing, with the organization able to serve around 65 kids when the event began, to this year, serving 200 foster youth, as well as 30 who’ve aged out of the system.

Participating kids are chosen by the DCFS social workers as those in most need, and each child gets $100 to spend at Old Navy.

This year’s event was the biggest yet, and Michelle Penez, children’s services administrator with DCFS Santa Clarita, said it couldn’t have come at a better time, as the pandemic continues to impact local families.

Backpacks await foster youth at the Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

Whether due to lost income during the pandemic or simply families who just need some extra help, foster youth need all the support they can get, Penez said. That includes older children, like Maya Hofmann, an 18-year-old who recently aged out of foster care, and is starting her first year at California State University, Northridge.

“I’m so excited. I haven’t been in school since … the beginning of the pandemic,” Hofmann said. “Foster youth like me that are just off to college and on their own now, we can’t always go out and spend (money) on clothes. We have to recycle the last year’s (clothes), make them look a little vintage.”

It’s because of this that Hofmann said events like this one are so helpful, adding, “It’s just clothes, but it’s much more to us because when do we get to do this?”

Maya Hofmann shop for clothes during Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

Some of the DCFS staff even traveled across the Santa Clarita Valley picking kids up to make sure they were able to attend the event, as the $100 goes a long way toward helping these foster youth feel prepared for the new school year, especially in the midst of the pandemic, as many wouldn’t have been able to get new clothes or school supplies otherwise, Penez added.

“It’s huge,” Penez added of the event’s importance. “A lot of our families have to choose between paying for utilities and rent or … backpacks and school supplies. That’s extra. A lot of our families are just going basic needs, and this is really helping them get extra support really when they need it most. … Tidings for Teens and the rest of our community have really risen up to the occasion to help us.”

DCFS is already prepping for holiday events to come in the fall, with a free community resource fair set to kick things off in October, followed by a Thanksgiving food drive, adopt-a-family program and more ahead of the holiday season.

Tidings for Teens’ volunteers pass out food to participants at the Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

For junior co-founders Jessica and Kaylin Mai, 15-year-old twins, seeing the kids shopping around happily is the most rewarding part of the process.

“It feels amazing just to know that our hard work is paying off and to see this recipient of all of our hard work,” Jessica said as she and her sister watched kids run around with bundles of clothing in their hands.

“Especially with COVID last year we couldn’t do this, so this year it was just really great to do it again,” added Kaylin.

Tidings for Teens’ volunteers help participants at the Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

Each year, the Mai twins enlist the help of their West Ranch High School cheer team, as well as other friends, including juniors Tenley Romberger, Lola Harrington and Lily Fair, all of whom were excited to return to volunteer at the shopping event for their second year.

“They do so much, and it makes me feel so nice helping them out, too,” Harrington said of helping the Mais.

“I know the foster system is really overpacked with kids, so anything to help the system and all the kids in it,” Romberger added.

Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services social workers attend the Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of DCFS

Both Harrington and Fair said it’s both rewarding and fun helping the kids shop around.

“I just had so much fun helping the little girl I was with shop around,” Fair said. “It makes me feel really good.”

Fair also recruited her sister, Ryann, a freshman at West Ranch, to help, who was grateful to know others during the event, which made it even more fun to volunteer, she said.

Participants shop for clothes during Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

This year, other cheer teams even got involved in the event after Isabela Sandoval, junior varsity cheer captain and sophomore at Valencia High School, found out about the opportunity.

“I went to my cheer advisers and my coach, and I was like, ‘We need to be a part of this,’” Sandoval said, adding that she ended up recruiting more than a dozen people to help out.

Sandoval’s cousins were foster kids, and she found herself wondering what it’d be like for them — or herself — to be in a situation where they didn’t have school supplies or clothes for back to school.

Foster youth visit with a storm trooper at the Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth at Old Navy on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

“I wanted to be part of something that helps those kids,” Sandoval said, adding that she hopes to help Tidings for Teens make this even bigger.

Her mom Jeanne Sandoval, who was also volunteering, described her daughter as a “heart with legs,” saying she was proud to see her rally for such a great cause

“As a parent, it’s really cool to see your kid take the initiative to care about other people,” she added. “Honestly, that’s what COVID did more to her — it made her look around and go, ‘Wow, this person’s suffering.’ … I think we’re going to see great things from this generation. They noticed a need, so it’s awesome.”

Participants line up to enter Old Navy during Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

It’s people like Sandoval that Hofmann thinks can truly make a difference in their community.

“There are people out there that want to make a change … but they just don’t have the power and the resources,” Hofmann said. “So, they need to put their efforts together so more stuff like this can happen.”

DCFS Santa Clarita’s community resource fair is free and open to the public, with more than 60 community agencies set to attend to share their services and resources, such as housing, mental health services, faith-based community services and more.

Participants enter Old Navy to shop for clothes during Tidings for Teens’ Back-to-School shopping event for foster youth on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

The fair is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the DCFS Santa Clarita office, located at 28490 Ave. Stanford, Suite 100. Any nonprofit agency that would like to table at the event to share their resources that can help foster families and children can register at tiny.cc/DCFSfair, or anyone who’d like to donate services or volunteer can contact Michelle Penez at penezma@dcfs.lacounty.gov or 661-702-6255.

For more information on how to volunteer with Tidings for Teens or how to donate, email Tammey Mai at tammey@brandolinogroup.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping

Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.
FULL STORY...

NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’

NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup

Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
FULL STORY...

More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids

More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.
FULL STORY...

Valladares Selects SCV Food Pantry as 38th District’s Nonprofit of the Year

Valladares Selects SCV Food Pantry as 38th District’s Nonprofit of the Year
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has selected the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry as her district’s nonprofit organization of the year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
A barbecue and high winds are believed to have accidentally ignited the 2019 Tick Fire that burned thousands of acres, forced the mass evacuation of Santa Clarita Valley residents and destroyed multiple homes, Fire Department officials said this week.
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Santa Clarita businesses and restaurants had until last Monday to take down the temporary outdoor spaces they built in response to COVID-19 restrictions that limited their indoor capacity during the first 15 months of the pandemic.
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Los Angeles County surpassed the grim milestone Thursday of losing more than 25,000 residents to COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
All California State Assembly staff must be in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Monday.  
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,149 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
%d bloggers like this: