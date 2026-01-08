Tim Lim Joins Paseo Aquatics Coaching Leadership Team

Paseo Aquatics Swim Club has announced the addition of Santa Clarita Valley native and All-American swimmer Tim Lim to its coaching staff, effective Monday, Jan. 5.

A respected leader within the Santa Clarita Valley swimming community, Lim joins Paseo following a successful tenure at Canyons Aquatics, further strengthening Paseo Aquatic’s commitment to athlete development, coaching excellence and long-term program growth.

Lim’s commitment to the Santa Clarita Valley competitive swimming scene is grounded in deep SCV roots and an accomplished athletic career.

A Saugus High School alum, he was a multi-time All-American swimmer and a key contributor to CIF

Division I relay teams. He went on to compete collegiately at Colorado Mesa University before transitioning into coaching in 2019. Since then, he has held leadership roles across club, HOA and high school levels, including serving as head coach at Hart High School from Fall of 2022 to Spring of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Tim to the Paseo Aquatics family,” said Head Coach Chris Dahowski. “His deep ties to our community and his thoughtful, growth-minded approach to coaching align perfectly with our commitment to every child’s Path to Excellence. Coach Tim adds even greater depth to our already exceptional staff and reinforces our dedication to providing the highest level of technical, emotional and motivational support for our athletes.”

Lim’s appointment comes as Paseo Aquatics continues to expand its footprint across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the installation of a new parent-led Board of Directors and investments in a comprehensive, athlete-centered model of development.

He will play a key role in advancing the club’s 360-degree approach, which integrates elite training with mental resilience, emotional intelligence and character development.

Athletes ages 13 and up can train with Lim in Paseo’s Senior 1 elite middle school group or Senior 2 high school performance group.

“Education and discipline are foundational to everything I do as a coach,” said Lim. “Paseo Aquatics’ commitment to developing the whole athlete truly resonates with me. This is a program that prepares swimmers not just to compete, but to lead in the pool and in life. The collaborative leadership model and emphasis on teamwork create an environment where coaches are supported and athletes can do their very best work.”

Lim joins a world-class coaching staff, including Chris Dahowski, founder and Head Coach, a collegiate swimmer with more than a decade of coaching experiencenwho has grown Paseo Aquatics from a small community team into a thriving U.S. Topn100 club while guiding athletes to national titles, international competitions, World University Games and Olympic Trials; Head Age Group Coach Marco Bellardi, a collegiate swimmer and Olympic and World Aquatics (formerly FINA) coach guiding national champions, Junior Olympic qualifiers and international medalists; Coach Konrad Antoniuk, also a Santa Clarita native as well as a record-breaking collegiate swimmer and Olympic Trials qualifier and Coach Eric Butler, a former collegiate standout swimmer and coach leading championship clubs across the SoCal region.

Paseo Aquatics is also expanding its assistant coaching staff with the addition of Kylee Sears, Owen Stolarczyk and Sebastian Villalobos. Sears is a college senior and member of the swim team at The Master’s University. Stolarczyk is a Paseo Aquatics alum, current high school senior and varsity swim team captain at West Ranch High School. Villalobos, also a former Paseo Aquatics athlete, swam for Valencia High School and College of the Canyons.

All three are USA Swimming–certified coaches and lifeguards. They join Asia Antoniuk, who swam for Hart High School and the United States Air Force Academy and David Kugler, a proud alum of the Paseo Aquatics program under the guidance of Dahowski, he swam for Hart High School and at the collegiate level for The Master’s University.

At Paseo Aquatics, athlete development is measured in decades, not seasons. While competitive swimming often begins in childhood, many athletic careers truly take shape in college and can extend well into an athlete’s 30s.

Paseo works with swimmers from kindergarten through college with a singular goal: to build strong bodies, resilient minds and confident spirits prepared for lifelong competition, growth and ambition.

The club’s philosophy emphasizes sustainable development over coaches’ reputations or short-term outcomes. Training is designed to support long-term physical health, mental well-being and a lasting love of the sport ensuring athletes are prepared not only to perform today, but to thrive tomorrow.

“Since 2010, Paseo Aquatics has never been in a stronger position to meet the unique needs of today’s athletes,” said Craig Kugler, President of the Paseo Aquatics Board of Directors. “Our entire coaching staff brings the rare combination of elite competitive experience and a commitment to continuous learning. This allows us to pursue excellence without compromising an athlete’s health, confidence, or long-term potential. Everything we do is grounded in putting the athlete first for today, and for the future they are working toward.”

Throughout 2026, Paseo Aquatics will be hosting numerous special events to allow aspiring= athletes to connect and learn from our coaches. The most recent of these include:

MorphWear Elite Swim Clinic

Paseo Aquatics will host a MorphWear Elite Swim Clinic for high-performing age-group athletes, combining expert coaching with advanced wearable sensor technology. Swimmers will complete a before-and-after analysis of their preferred stroke, work in small groups on targeted technical improvements and then be retested to visualize measurable gains in efficiency and performance.

This is available to Paseo Athletes Only. Schedule a one-week trial membership at https://paseoaquatics.captyn.com/find/cmif9g8hm03vsol1apr59ukfd.

Meet the Coaches: SCV High School Swim Coach Panel

This free community event offers athletes and families a unique opportunity to connect directly with Santa Clarita Valley high school swim coaches ahead of the upcoming season. Moderated by Paseo Aquatics Associate Head Coach and former Hart District coach Tim Lim, the panel will offer practical insight into today’s high school swim environment, with a focus on athlete development, healthy training culture, and long-term success. The event is open to all ages and will be offered both in person and online. Families are encouraged to attend and share with others who are considering or preparing for high school swimming.

Open to the public. For tickets visit https://donorbox.org/events/898779/steps/choose_tickets.

Paseo Aquatics Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nationally ranked competitive swim team dedicated to developing excellence in athletes from kindergarten through college. Guided by its Path to Excellence philosophy, Paseo delivers high-performance coaching within a supportive, athlete-first culture at premier facilities, including the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center and the Castaic Aquatic Center.

For more information or to sign up for a one-week “Find Your Fit” trial, visit www.paseoaquatics.org.

Photo credit Allison Cho.

Like this: Like Loading...