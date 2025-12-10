header image

December 10
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events and Shows
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita is highlighting Holiday events and shows that everyone in the community can enjoy.

Upcoming Holiday Shows

A Christmas Story at Canyon Theatre Guild –Select dates until Dec. 23
Experience the holiday magic of A Christmas Story at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Watch as Ralphie’s heartwarming quests unfolds onstage – complete with pink bunny pajamas and one unforgettable wish for the ultimate Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB Gun.

Theatre in a Week: Holiday Edition at The MAIN – Friday, Dec. 12, to Sunday, Dec. 14
Theatre in a Week is back with new one-act comedies filled with festive mix-ups, merry mayhem and plenty of heart!

A Nutcracker Fantasy at The Cube Ice & Entertainment Center – Friday, Dec. 12, to Saturday, Dec. 13
Skate into the magic as The Cube’s Skating Academy brings the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker, to life like never before.

The Nutcracker Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center – Saturday, Dec. 20, to Sunday, Dec. 21
This high-level performance by the Santa Clarita Ballet Academy follows Marie and her Nutcracker to the Land of Sweets.

Holidays at Gilchrist Farm

What better way to enjoy the holidays than at the farm? Get ready as Gilchrist Farm comes alive with parades, visits with Santa, caroling wagon rides, delicious holiday treats and hands-on crafts, every weekend in December from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Attendees can also sign up for a special Pancake Breakfast with Santa, offered on the first three weekends in December. Tickets cost $25 per child and $30 per adult.

Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park

Check barnyard snuggles off your holiday wish list at the Barnyard Light Tour! This free, family-friendly event on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. transforms the William S. Hart Park barnyard into a glowing winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights.

Meet all the favorite barnyard animals, take photos with Santa, enjoy holiday crafts, delicious s’mores and more

 

 
Indie Films R Us Partners with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to Advance Indie Distribution

Indie Films R Us Partners with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to Advance Indie Distribution
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
 Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers.
Dec. 14: SCIFF to Close Festival with Premiere of ‘Respect the Duck’

Dec. 14: SCIFF to Close Festival with Premiere of ‘Respect the Duck’
Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival will conclude its milestone fifth annual festival on Sunday, Dec. 14, with the highly anticipated premiere of "Respect the Duck," a new docudrama filmed during the 2023 festival.
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle

Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’

Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
