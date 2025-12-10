‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events and Shows

The city of Santa Clarita is highlighting Holiday events and shows that everyone in the community can enjoy.

Upcoming Holiday Shows

A Christmas Story at Canyon Theatre Guild –Select dates until Dec. 23

Experience the holiday magic of A Christmas Story at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Watch as Ralphie’s heartwarming quests unfolds onstage – complete with pink bunny pajamas and one unforgettable wish for the ultimate Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB Gun.

Theatre in a Week: Holiday Edition at The MAIN – Friday, Dec. 12, to Sunday, Dec. 14

Theatre in a Week is back with new one-act comedies filled with festive mix-ups, merry mayhem and plenty of heart!

A Nutcracker Fantasy at The Cube Ice & Entertainment Center – Friday, Dec. 12, to Saturday, Dec. 13

Skate into the magic as The Cube’s Skating Academy brings the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker, to life like never before.

The Nutcracker Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center – Saturday, Dec. 20, to Sunday, Dec. 21

This high-level performance by the Santa Clarita Ballet Academy follows Marie and her Nutcracker to the Land of Sweets.

Holidays at Gilchrist Farm

What better way to enjoy the holidays than at the farm? Get ready as Gilchrist Farm comes alive with parades, visits with Santa, caroling wagon rides, delicious holiday treats and hands-on crafts, every weekend in December from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Attendees can also sign up for a special Pancake Breakfast with Santa, offered on the first three weekends in December. Tickets cost $25 per child and $30 per adult.

Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park

Check barnyard snuggles off your holiday wish list at the Barnyard Light Tour! This free, family-friendly event on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. transforms the William S. Hart Park barnyard into a glowing winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights.

Meet all the favorite barnyard animals, take photos with Santa, enjoy holiday crafts, delicious s’mores and more

