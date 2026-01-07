header image

January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
TJ Taylor Named to CCCFCA Region III All-State Team
| Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026

College of the Canyons offensive lineman TJ Taylor has been named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association Region III All-California Team.

Taylor is the only member of the Cougars’ football program to earn All-State Team honors in 2025. A full listing of All-State Team selections is included here.

The All-State Team accolades come after Taylor was also named a unanimous selection to the 2025 Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Central League First-Team.

The highly touted six-foot-six-inch offensive tackle was equally effective in pass protection and run blocking, helping the Cougars rush for better than 162 yards per game and amass more than 315 yards of total offense each time out.

The Golden Valley High School alum spent two seasons with the Cougars before announcing his commitment to the University of Illinois over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Taylor then officially signed with the Illini during a ceremony at the COC Athletic Facility on Dec. 3. Taylor was the first member of the Cougars’ 2025 team to sign with a four-year program.

University of Illinois is an NCAA Division I program located in Champaign-Urbana. The Fighting Illini compete in the Big 10 Conference.

The Cougars (4-6, 4-3) finished the 2025 regular season fourth in the eight-team, recently realigned SCFA National Division, Central League standings. COC previously competed in the SCFA National Division, Northern League until the 2025 season. Canyons faced six state-ranked opponents over the course of the season and lost its first three games of the year by a combined nine points. The Cougars did not compete in the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season, and just the second time since 2015.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Canyons Wins 78-64 Over L.A. Pierce in Final Non-Conference Outing

Canyons Wins 78-64 Over L.A. Pierce in Final Non-Conference Outing
Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Fall to Royals in Final Seconds

Mustangs Fall to Royals in Final Seconds
Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
FULL STORY...

First Conference Loss for Lady Mustangs

First Conference Loss for Lady Mustangs
Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
A difficult first quarter proved too much to overcome as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Hope International Royals 60-53 Tuesday night, Jan. 6 in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy

Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 15: SCV Chinese Cultural Association Lunar New Year Gala
SCV Chinese Cultural Association is hosting its first Lunar New Year Gala, Sunday, Feb. 15 at Newhall Family Theatre.
Feb. 15: SCV Chinese Cultural Association Lunar New Year Gala
Jan. 17- Feb. 22: SCAA Artist Jeanne IIer on Display at Canyon Theatre Guild
Works by Santa Clarita Artist Association's Jeanne Iler will be on display Jan. 17-Feb. 22 at Canyon Theatre Guild.
Jan. 17- Feb. 22: SCAA Artist Jeanne IIer on Display at Canyon Theatre Guild
SCV Water Launches New 2026 Gardening Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.
SCV Water Launches New 2026 Gardening Club
Jan. 15: ‘Teen Game Day, Escape Room’ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 15: ‘Teen Game Day, Escape Room’ at Newhall Library
Canyons Wins 78-64 Over L.A. Pierce in Final Non-Conference Outing
College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.
Canyons Wins 78-64 Over L.A. Pierce in Final Non-Conference Outing
First Conference Loss for Lady Mustangs
A difficult first quarter proved too much to overcome as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Hope International Royals 60-53 Tuesday night, Jan. 6 in Fullerton.
First Conference Loss for Lady Mustangs
Jan. 14: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
Jan. 14: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.
Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill.
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
Meet author Sam Sherdel and her animal friends, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at the Valencia Library.
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
