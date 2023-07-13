TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC

In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.

Originally offered as an accelerated 10-month pathway in 2022-23, the upcoming pathway will allow teachers to complete the pathway’s nine courses, one at time, in a fully online format, running fall 2023 through spring 2025.

“The cohort-based pathway focuses on holistic development, engaging in partnerships with families, inclusion of children with special needs, developmentally appropriate curriculum planning based on observation and providing equity for diverse children and families,” said Jennifer Paris, chair of the college’s ECE department.

The growing need for TK teachers is the result of Assembly Bill 130, signed in 2021 by Governor Gavin Newsom, which is gradually expanding TK over a four-year period. This legislation requires any school district operating a kindergarten to also provide a TK program for all children who turn four years old by Sept. 1 of the 2025-26 school year.

With more than 300,000 students expected to enroll in TK, school districts will need to hire up to 15,600 additional lead TK teachers by 2025-26 to meet the demand, according to the Learning Policy Institute.

Per the California Department of Education, TK teachers are required to have a multiple-subject teaching credential, the same credential teachers need for all the elementary grades. In addition to their credential, TK teachers need to complete 24 units of early childhood education coursework or the equivalent, as deemed by their employer.

For more information about the 24-unit TK pathway at COC, please email jennifer.paris@canyons.edu or call (661) 362-3508.

