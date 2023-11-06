header image

November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
| Monday, Nov 6, 2023
TMU Scholarship

By Josephine Lee

The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.

Applicants must be new or current undergraduate students working toward a STEM degree at TMU (including biology, engineering, computer science, geosciences, kinesiology, mathematics, and any emphases within these majors). A GPA of at least 3.75 (for new students) or 3.5 (for current students) is required. The award of $5,000 is renewable for up to four years with a GPA of 3.5.

Eligible students must apply by Dec. 1, 2023.

The scholarship is dedicated to the president’s late mother, whom he succinctly describes as a “quiet, witty, brilliant, disciplined, and faithful” woman.

In her career, Audrey Chou was a gifted scientist, earning her Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and then completing post-doctorate work at Ohio State University. As a pioneering female chemist for Monsanto, she made significant advancements in research over the course of her career.

But Audrey will be most remembered as a woman completely devoted to Christ and her family. In a recent interview, TMU’s president described how she left her promising career in science to raise her family, whom she served tirelessly. A disciplined student of Scripture, she taught and led many Bible studies and Sunday school classes at Grace Community Church. Her passion for God’s Word furthered her son Abner in his study of the Bible, eventually encouraging him to attend TMU.

“I hope it blesses people who are aspiring to stand for Christ in the scientific disciplines, and to work hard for the glory of God, like my mom did in her discipline,” said Chou, reflecting on the new scholarship. “But more broadly, I hope this scholarship is a reminder to all of what ordinary faithfulness — including biblical motherhood — looks like, and why that’s so precious to the Lord.”

To learn more about the scholarship and apply, see [here].

Josephine Lee is a senior double-majoring in communication and interdisciplinary studies.
