Today in
S.C.V. History
February 7
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
TMU Announces 2025 Hall of Honor Inductees
Friday, Feb 7, 2025

The newest members of The Master’s University Hall of Honor represent a clear theme: unforgettable excellence in cross country and track and field and an undeniable commitment to Christ and Scripture.

John Gilbertson and Karis Crichton (Frankian) both captured NAIA national championships at what was then The Master’s College, and coaches Zach and Amie Schroeder led the cross country and track and field programs to unprecedented accomplishments, while building a team culture focused on worshipping Christ.

The inductions will take place at a private ceremony at TMU on Feb. 23 and will bring the Hall of Honor’s number of members to 40. The Hall of Honor seeks to honor not only athletic excellence but also faithfulness to Christ in every area of life. Here’s a closer look at the Class of 2025:

 

Karis Crichton (Frankian)
Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field, 2012-16

Highlights

  • NAIA National Champion (5K, 2016)
  • 9x NAIA All-American
  • 9x GSAC Individual Champion

Karis Crichton (Frankian) arrived at what was then The Master’s College as one of the most decorated high school athletes ever to become a Mustang. She’d been a member of four state championship cross country teams at Saugus High, and she had received interest from NCAA Division 1 programs. One reason she chose TMC was that she wanted to help elevate its women’s distance running to an elite level.

By all accounts, Crichton succeeded in that endeavor, earning nine NAIA All-American awards and nine individual Golden State Athletic Conference championships. She capped her unforgettable career by becoming the first woman in school history to capture an NAIA national championship, winning the 5,000 meters in track and field in 2016.

“She set the trajectory for this program,” said former Mustangs head coach Zach Schroeder. “There can only be one pioneer, and hands down Karis was the one.” Crichton led TMU women’s cross country to three appearances at NAIA nationals, with the team finishing as high as seventh in 2015. For her part, Crichton finished fifth that year. More importantly, she consistently displayed Christlike character.

“She made the headlines, but it was never about her,” Schroeder said. “It was about glorifying the Lord and loving her teammates well, and that was fully on display whenever she raced.”

Crichton now lives in Middleton, Idaho, with her husband Matt, an alum of TMU’s cross country and track teams. They have three children, Sawyer, Finley, and Sophie. At Compass Bible Church, Karis serves in children’s, coffee, and women’s ministries.

 

John Gilbertson
Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field, 2009-2013

Highlights

  • 2x NAIA National Champion (XC 2012, 5K 2013)
  • 5x NAIA All-American
  • 8x GSAC Individual Champion

One of the greatest dynasties in the history of the Golden State Athletic Conference fittingly began with one of The Master’s University’s all-time great athletes. At TMU, John Gilbertson was the school’s first two-time NAIA national champion, a five-time NAIA All-American, and an eight-time individual GSAC champ. He was also a cornerstone of a men’s cross country program that won conference titles in 2010, 2011, and 2012, sparking an unprecedented run of 15 consecutive GSAC crowns. The streak remains active.

Gilbertson finished his historic career with an unforgettable senior season. In 2012, he went undefeated in cross country, ultimately becoming the first American-born runner in 23 years to win the NAIA national championship. In the spring, he won his second national title, this time in the men’s 5,000 meters. In his career, Gilberston also won the Stanford cross country invitational and qualified for the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He later competed professionally with the Mammoth Track Club.

“He was a fierce, fierce competitor with remarkable closing speed,” said former TMU head coach Zach Schroeder. “He was the type of individual who would fight hard and finish unbelievably big.” And for Gilbertson, all of the effort centered on giving glory to Christ.

“He had an insatiable desire to glorify the Lord through winning,” Schroeder said. “He couldn’t stand the idea of someone being on the podium who didn’t have the message that he had to proclaim.”

Gilbertson lives in Saugus, California, with his wife, Rene, and their two children, Abigail and Lucas. They attend Grace Baptist Church, and John works as a Deputy Sheriff for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Zach and Amie Schroeder
Coaches, Cross Country and Track & Field (2005-2024)

Highlights

  • 19x GSAC Cross Country Championships (men and women)
  • 10 Individual NAIA National Champions
  • 14 Top-10 Finishes at NAIA Cross Country Nationals

Over nearly two decades of tireless effort, Zach and Amie Schroeder built The Master’s University track and field and cross country programs into national powerhouses.

With Zach as head coach and Amie as an invaluable assistant, TMU men’s cross country won an unprecedented 14 straight Golden State Athletic Conference championships, and the women’s team won five titles of their own. Ten Mustangs won NAIA national championships in cross country and track and field.

Of note, the Schroeders coached 14 cross country teams to top-10 finishes at NAIA nationals, and two of their athletes (John Gilbertson and Davis Boggess) posted sub-14-minute times in the 5,000 meters.

“Amie’s commitment to the program was incredible, and Zach was a great spiritual mentor for me,” Gilbertson said. “I learned and grew a lot. Having Zach as my coach was exactly what I needed for running, but also just for life.”

It isn’t by accident that the Schroeders’ teams regularly produced alumni committed to honoring Christ in every area of their lives.

“They didn’t have to invest in our spiritual lives, but they did. I think they went above and beyond in that way,” said former Mustang Karis Crichton (Frankian). “They were great coaches in the running world, but they made such an impact spiritually, too.”

In 2024, Zach and Amie stepped away from their legendary run at TMU in order to be closer to family after the birth of their daughter, Angelina. They now live in Greenville, South Carolina, and attend Heritage Bible Church. Zach is teaching math at Berea High School.

 

See a full list of athletes and coaches inducted into the Hall of Honor here.
