1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
TMU Announces Return of Russell Moir
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
Russ Moir

Mason Nesbitt

The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.

Russell Moir is returning to the campus as vice president of student life and campus pastor. From 1985 to 1991, he held similar positions, emphasizing a student-life culture of Spirit-empowered heart transformation. His focus hasn’t changed, and he says his goal is to pick up where Harry Walls, who stepped down from the position this summer, left off.

“Harry did a phenomenal job,” Moir said. “It’s my responsibility to receive that baton and run as hard as I can. We have a strong student life staff and a strong spirit in the student body. We’re healthy. We just need to stay healthy.”

Moir brings extensive ministry and business-management experience to his second tenure at TMU.

After leaving what was then The Master’s College, Moir served as senior pastor at Blackhawk Baptist Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 10 years. (Along the way, he and his wife, Heide, had five children, and they now have 20 grandchildren.) In 2000, Moir changed careers, buying his parents’ small orthopedic device company in Solvang, California, and building it over the following decades into an international operation.

As for returning to TMU, he says he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to serve under the leadership of President Abner Chou and Chancellor John MacArthur, whose preaching has so encouraged him and his family over the years. He also loved the idea of once again serving a school that’s wholeheartedly committed to the authority, inerrancy, and sufficiency of Scripture.

“You get to work at a place that stands for holding forth the Word of God,” Moir said, “and that’s an incredible privilege.”

Chou is equally pleased to have Moir back at TMU.

“At this pivotal moment, I am so grateful the Lord sent us one who is not an outsider to Student Life but who helped to found it,” Chou said. “Russ brings with him not only the enthusiasm, passion, and zeal of old, but a seasoned maturity produced by years of ministry and service. His presence will solidify Student Life in its careful balance to ‘admonish the unruly, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak, be patient with everyone.’”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
New Wound Care Center Opens in Santa Clarita
Ian R. Cook MD, a Santa Clarita resident and native, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center located in the heart of Santa Clarita.
New Wound Care Center Opens in Santa Clarita
Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE
SNAP Hockey presents the SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11 at the The CUBE Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia.
Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE
Aug. 14: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 14: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Aug. 7: Snap Sports Hosts Several Hockey Events at The Cube
Snap Sports is excited to share two events this week that will have people hitting the rink to beat the heat.
Aug. 7: Snap Sports Hosts Several Hockey Events at The Cube
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 7
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 7
Finally Family Homes Launches Oasis Resource Center
Finally Family Homes, a Santa Clarita-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young adults in need, is delighted to invite the community to a special open house event celebrating the launch of their new Oasis Resource Center.
Finally Family Homes Launches Oasis Resource Center
Sept. 18: Apply Now for the 2024 SCV Water Academy
Enrollment is now open for the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience exclusively for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Sept. 18: Apply Now for the 2024 SCV Water Academy
Hart District Celebrates Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that through its Be Present in School and Life campaign, the district saw a significant decrease in chronic absenteeism in the 2023/24 school year.
Hart District Celebrates Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism
Aug. 15: All For Kids Hosts Online Foster Care Orientation
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Aug. 15: All For Kids Hosts Online Foster Care Orientation
Nonprofit Guitars For Vets Opens Newhall Chapter
Guitars for Vets is excited to announce the opening of its Newhall California Chapter supporting veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities throughout Northern Los Angeles County. 
Nonprofit Guitars For Vets Opens Newhall Chapter
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
The city of Santa Clarita warns residients of temporary lane closures on McBean Parkway between Creekside Road to Del Monte Drive from Aug. 5-23.
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park
Volunteer to help on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.
Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park
Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
Get ready for a night of fun, networking and support for a great cause, Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Night for Young Professionals at Santa Clarita Lanes.
Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center
The Valencia Town Center’s free Back to School event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the lower level, near H&M.
Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center
Supes Green Light Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved transferring ownership of William S. Hart Park and the Hart Museum to the City of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Supes Green Light Transfer of Hart Park to City
Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, "Provenance" by Braddon Mendelson will show at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29.
Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park in Newhall Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is issuing a call for artists for its "Spooktacular" Art Show which will run Saturday, Sept. 14 through Oct. 27.
Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the "Color Crush" art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
