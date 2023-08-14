Family Pass TMU

TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 14, 2023

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University’s 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.

For just $150, the pass holder and entire family will receive entry to any men’s and women’s basketball game, men’s and women’s soccer match, men’s and women’s volleyball match and baseball.

General admission tickets will cost $10 per event this coming year, with seniors (60+), student/child and TMU alumni costing $5. Children under five, TMU students and TMU faculty/staff get in for free.

“There are over 100 home basketball, volleyball, soccer and baseball games played on campus each year,” said The Master’s Athletic Director Chris Beck. “I can’t think of a better value to see college athletes compete in the sports they love in a family-friendly atmosphere.”

To get your TMU Family Pass, click [here].

No Comments for : TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)

    23 mins ago
  • Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof

    Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof

    8 hours ago
  • CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open

    CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open

    8 hours ago
  • Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International

    Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International

    8 hours ago
  • TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available

    TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available

    9 hours ago
  • Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band

    Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band

    9 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises, Magic Castle Partner for Conjurer’s Cruise

    Princess Cruises, Magic Castle Partner for Conjurer’s Cruise

    9 hours ago
  • Aug. 16: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

    Aug. 16: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

    10 hours ago
  • Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes

    Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes

    11 hours ago
  • City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’

    City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’

    13 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.