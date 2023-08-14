TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 14, 2023

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University’s 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.

For just $150, the pass holder and entire family will receive entry to any men’s and women’s basketball game, men’s and women’s soccer match, men’s and women’s volleyball match and baseball.

General admission tickets will cost $10 per event this coming year, with seniors (60+), student/child and TMU alumni costing $5. Children under five, TMU students and TMU faculty/staff get in for free.

“There are over 100 home basketball, volleyball, soccer and baseball games played on campus each year,” said The Master’s Athletic Director Chris Beck. “I can’t think of a better value to see college athletes compete in the sports they love in a family-friendly atmosphere.”

To get your TMU Family Pass, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...