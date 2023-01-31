TMU Baseball Wins Both Games of Doubleheader

The Master’s University baseball team scored 19 runs on 19 hits to win both games of a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 28 against Bethesda 9-6 and 10-1 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

Game 1

The Mustangs (3-0) fell behind 6-0 after four innings. The bats that exploded for 15 runs on Friday were silent to start this first game, with only Evan Banks mustering a pair of hits.

But TMU sprang back in the fifth inning with six runs to tie the game. An error and several batters hit by pitches put runners on the bases for The Master’s, which gave them chances. Two base hits scored runs, with the highlight being an RBI triple off the bat of Will Batz that scored Tyler Grodell.

Then in the eighth inning and still tied at 6-6, RBI singles by Grodell, Batz and Miles Henderson gave TMU the lead they would not give up.

“The biggest takeaway from game one is not not panicking and believing that we can win pitches,” said Head Coach Monte Brooks. “We were tested. It was good to have pressure, it was good to feel the tension and we got it done. And again, the middle innings are crucial and they were again for us today.”

The top four batters in the lineup — Grodell, Banks, Batz and Henderson — accounted for nine of the Mustangs 10 hits, with Grodell going 3-for-5, scoring two runs and driving in two more.

J.T. Friesen came on in relief in the fifth inning and threw 5.0 scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

Game 2

After giving up a run in the top of the first, The Master’s was not about to wait until the middle innings to get on track.

Evan Banks, hitting second in the line-up, blasted his second home run of the series in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1-1. Three batters later, and after Miles Henderson was hit by a pitch, Austin Young smashed his third home run of the weekend to give the Mustangs a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish.

In the bottom of the second, Banks doubled to left to score Cason Brownell who had reached on an error and stole a base. Batz then hit his second triple of the day to plate Banks and increase the Mustangs lead to 5-1.

After adding another run in the third to go up 6-1, The Master’s plated four more runs in the fifth to take the score to 10-1. The big hit was a Kobe Katayama triple to the right field corner to score Ty Beck.

“Stay with a pitch at a time and we can win pitches,” Brooks said. “I think the key is just being patient at the plate and getting your pitch. In the big inning we took some pitches, they walked a couple and we got some hit batsmen, and then we got a key hit. So you’re creating pressure on them putting base runners on. I think if our plate discipline gets better you’re going to see a good offensive team.”

Ian Mortensen got the start on the bump and went 5.0 innings to get the win, giving up one earned run, three hits and striking out six.

Both Banks and Katayama finished the game 2-for-3, with Banks scoring twice and adding two RBIs. Katayama also had two RBIs and a run scored.

The Master’s will travel to Cal State Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 3 for a doubleheader against the Golden Eagles. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

