TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team

Four players from The Master’s University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.

For the second year in a row, Annika Gudnason and Evi Roberts , the No. 1 pair for the Sandy ‘Stangs, made the list. Joining them is the No. 2 pair of Faith Wada and Zoe Yates .

A total of 16 players, eight different pairs, were announced by the NAIA as First Team All-Americans.

“I am so proud of our All-Americans,” TMU Head Coach Annett Davis said. “They are not only amazing volleyball players, but they truly try to honor the Lord on and off the sand. They have worked so hard this season, and it’s a blessing to see them be honored in this way.”

In addition, the No. 3 pair of Violet Avila and Grace Colburn was recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association with the Top Flight Award.

According to the AVCA.org website, “The Top Flight program, now in its seventh year, recognizes beach pairs who compete in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight and win at least 75 percent of their matches. This year, 88 pairs, representing 45 schools, from all three NCAA divisions, NAIA and Two-Year College, have earned Top Flight status.”

Avila and Colburn were 24-6 this past season and went 3-1 in the NAIA National Championships.

“Grace and Violet’s Top Flight award is impressive,” Davis said. “To be able to win over 75 percent of your matches at any flight is hard to do. This pair clicked and were so in sync this season that it does not surprise me that they were able to pull this off. The epitome of hard work is fun, and it pays off.”

The six Mustangs helped lead TMU to the team’s first appearance at the NAIA Beach Volleyball National Championship tournament. The team went 2-1 in pool play before getting knocked out in the quarterfinals by No. 1 OUAZ, the eventual national champion.

