May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Four players from The Master’s University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.

For the second year in a row, Annika Gudnason and Evi Roberts, the No. 1 pair for the Sandy ‘Stangs, made the list. Joining them is the No. 2 pair of Faith Wada and Zoe Yates.

A total of 16 players, eight different pairs, were announced by the NAIA as First Team All-Americans.

“I am so proud of our All-Americans,” TMU Head Coach Annett Davis said. “They are not only amazing volleyball players, but they truly try to honor the Lord on and off the sand. They have worked so hard this season, and it’s a blessing to see them be honored in this way.”

In addition, the No. 3 pair of Violet Avila and Grace Colburn was recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association with the Top Flight Award.

According to the AVCA.org website, “The Top Flight program, now in its seventh year, recognizes beach pairs who compete in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight and win at least 75 percent of their matches. This year, 88 pairs, representing 45 schools, from all three NCAA divisions, NAIA and Two-Year College, have earned Top Flight status.”

Avila and Colburn were 24-6 this past season and went 3-1 in the NAIA National Championships.

“Grace and Violet’s Top Flight award is impressive,” Davis said. “To be able to win over 75 percent of your matches at any flight is hard to do. This pair clicked and were so in sync this season that it does not surprise me that they were able to pull this off. The epitome of hard work is fun, and it pays off.”

The six Mustangs helped lead TMU to the team’s first appearance at the NAIA Beach Volleyball National Championship tournament. The team went 2-1 in pool play before getting knocked out in the quarterfinals by No. 1 OUAZ, the eventual national champion.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time

Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
FULL STORY...

No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar

No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
No. 14 College of the Canyons softball has been eliminated from the postseason following a pair of road losses at No. 3 Palomar College May 2-3.
FULL STORY...

TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team

TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Four players from The Master's University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.
FULL STORY...

Cougars See Eight Student-Athletes Qualify for 3C2A SoCal Regional Finals

Cougars See Eight Student-Athletes Qualify for 3C2A SoCal Regional Finals
Monday, May 5, 2025
College of the Canyons track competed at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims on Saturday, May 3, with a combined eight Cougars student-athletes qualifying to continue at next weekend's regional championship finals meet.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Concludes Season at 3C2A Singles & Doubles Tourney

Canyons Concludes Season at 3C2A Singles & Doubles Tourney
Monday, May 5, 2025
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its season at the 3C2A Singles & Doubles Championships, with Estrella Segura, Baylee Renfro, Frankie Spadoni and Nadia Godoy-Ortega all earning competing at the annual championship event.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com