TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine

It was the beach volleyball version of the give-and-go.

Katie Emmerling knelt in the sand to dig an attack. She rose to her feet and hustled to the net, where she jumped to meet a Desi Elizondo pass.

Primarily a setter on TMU’s indoor team last fall, Emmerling also spent time at opposite hitter, a skill set she displayed Friday as she pummeled the ball off a defender and out of play.

The sequence was part of a montage of highlights Friday as The Master’s University’s beach volleyball team showed that its victory in the program’s first-ever match last week was no fluke, the squad producing another strong showing, this time at OC Great Park in Irvine.

The Mustangs beat Cypress College, 4-1, before falling to Concordia University Irvine, 4-1, in a match that was closer than its score.

Maybe no one enjoyed the day’s events more than junior Ketty Totemeier (pictured top left, No. 20).

On her 20th birthday, Totemeier won both matches she played with partner Kylie Brown. They were the only Mustang pairing to remain perfect on the day.

“Today was the best way I could spend my birthday, to go 2-0 on my 20th,” said Totemeier, who also happens to wear No. 20. “The girls were so encouraging and I’m so proud of Kylie.

“I am convinced this is the best sport in the world and there was nowhere else I’d want to be.”

Master’s (2-1) might have remained unbeaten, too, had it not been for a collectively slow start in its second match of the day. Several of its teams rebounded to force the issue late, with two TMU squads losing a set by two points.

Rebecca Swenning and Kasie Spencer, who won against Cypress, lost against their Concordia opponents, 19-17 in the third-and-deciding set.

“We came out a little slow in the first sets,” Swenning said, “which caused them to be closer matches than necessary.”

Still, after Emmerling and Elizondo, and Emilye Grace Williams and Caihannah-Jane Catabona joined Swenning’s and Totemeier’s teams in the winner’s circle against Cypress, the Mustangs had officially won the first two beach volleyball matches in school history.

Asked if she was surprised at all by the program’s early success, Swenning said yes and no.

“I haven’t ever competed in beach so I didn’t know what our competition would be like,” said Swenning, who is one of seven players who also competed on TMU’s indoor team in the fall. “But on the other hand, I know our team is full of great athletes and super hard workers so I know we will battle every game.

— By Mason Nesbitt, TMU Sports Information Director