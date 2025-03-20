TMU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Against D1 Opponents

The Master’s University beach volleyball team traveled to Northridge Wednesday, March 19 for a tri-match involving NCAA Division I CSUN and Nebraska.

The Sandy Stangs, which remains ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Top 10 poll released Wednesday, lost all five pairs matches to the Matadors of CSUN in the morning, but got a pair of wins against the Cornhuskers before succumbing 3-2.

Four of the five pairs lost both sets to the Matadors, with the twos pair of Faith Wada and Zoe Yates getting the lone set win.

Against Nebraska, Annika Gudnason and Evi Roberts won their 1s match 14-21, 21-17, 15-13. The threes pair of Grace Colburn and Violet Avila won their match 21-19, 21-18.

“Our ones have been struggling to win a third set so it was great for them to get that win,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis . “And the threes played one of the most controlled, aggressive and smart games that I have seen them play. Very happy for them. Our exhibition match ( Emma Winter /Arianna DeRaffaele) was a win as well. All the teams fought hard today.”

TMU will next travel to Moorpark College on Saturday, Mrch 22, where they will once again play Nebraska. The Mustangs will also play Moorpark College and Santa Barbara City College on the same day, all part of a quad-match.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...