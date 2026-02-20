TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.

Game 1

NAIA No. 3 TMU took home a 4-1 win over Benedictine Mesa in the first match win their only loss coming from the 2s pair. The 1s squad of Emma Winter and Zoe Yates got a dominant victory 21-14, 21-19.

The 3s pair of Addy Brock and Ashlyn Unruh defeated BenU in a similar score of 21-19, 21-14. The 4s and the 5s of Krista Brady and Arianna DeRaffaele and Jacklyn Gulielmana and Kayla Goodwin also took home lopsided wins in favor of the Sandy Stangs.

“Our 1s pair of Zoe and Emma played some of the best matches that I have seen them play,” TMU Head Coach Annett Davis said. “Our team looked very strong.”

Game 2

Just a few hours later, TMU took on Arizona Christian University and also beat the Firestorm by a score of 4-1. Winter and Yates continued to dominate, winning 21-17, 21-17.

The 2s pair of Ashlan Van Groningen and Isabela Rodriguez took home a strong 21-16, 21-11 win.

“We just had two really solid matches,” Davis said. “Just two great defensive and offensive matches.”

TMU continued the trend with wins from Brock and Unruh (21-10, 21-16) and Gulielmana and Goodwin (25-27, 21-16, 15-10).

