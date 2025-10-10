TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal

Shaveen De Mel, a 2024 graduate of The Master’s University’s biology program, has gained international recognition for his original research.

After an intensive six-month peer review process, De Mel’s research was published this past July in Nature Scientific Reports, a prominent peer-reviewed journal. It has also been featured on the National Institutes of Health website for its innovative contributions.

The article is titled, “Green synthesis of silver nanoparticles using Magnolia alba leaf extracts and evaluating their antimicrobial, anticancer, antioxidant, and photocatalytic properties.” De Mel describes the silver nanoparticles he studied as exhibiting “remarkable therapeutic potential, offering several advantages over conventional methods.”

De Mel explored the various medical properties of these particles, becoming the first TMU biology student to lead original experimental research from beginning to end, as a primary author, in under two years.

During this time his research earned national recognition, winning awards at the 46th and 47th Annual West Coast Biological Sciences Undergraduate Research Conferences.

De Mel is excited about the future possibilities that may come from his research.

“By establishing this foundation, we’ve paved the way for further scientific exploration to translate these findings into practical pharmaceutical products that could significantly enhance the quality of human life,” he said.

De Mel expressed his gratitude for all of the people who were involved in guiding the research to success, including the professors and leadership at TMU.

“The faculty members became like family, providing guidance and support throughout my academic journey,” De Mel said.

One professor who supported De Mel and his team, which included fellow TMU students and other collaborators, was now retired TMU professor Dr. Ross Anderson.

“Dr. Anderson graciously agreed to supervise the research, despite it being outside his specialization,” said De Mel. “He invested significant time and expertise, meeting with us almost daily and volunteering his break time to ensure the project’s success.”

Anderson greatly admired De Mel’s passion for the project.

“In all my time, I have not encountered a student who was so driven in his research,” Anderson said. “Shaveen was and is a great individual, intelligent yet humble. He loves to use science to share his love of Christ and show how research actually can lead to a greater appreciation for what Christ has done and is doing. He proved to be a very hard-working, dedicated researcher, which made working with him a delight.”

De Mel and his team completed some of their experiments at Biola University, which opened up its lab as a collaborator.

Looking back, De Mel is grateful for his time as a student researcher at TMU.

“My experience at The Master’s University equipped me with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to undertake meaningful research that positively contributes to society, ultimately glorifying and honoring the Lord,” De Mel said.

De Mel’s article in Nature Scientific Reports can be read here.

