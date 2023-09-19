TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont

The Master’s University men’s soccer team traveled to Santa Barbara to take on a familiar rival, coming away with a 5-2 win over the Westmont Warriors Saturday.

After giving up a goal at the 6:12 mark of the first half, TMU (3-1-2) came back with four unanswered goals to take a lead they would not give up. Robert Castro netted two goals, followed by one apiece from Prince Chingancheke, Tyrik Trotman and Peyton Gorans.

After four years as a player and the last 32 as a coach, Jim Rickard has always circled his calendar when the Mustangs played the Warriors. And even though his former GSAC foe has moved on to NCAA Division II, it’s still a game he anticipates months in advance.

“Definitely mark the Westmont game in the calendar every year,” Rickard said. “They are suffering from a lot of injuries and holding guys out to prepare for conference, but still a very spirited game. Nice to come back from being down 1-0 and then staying ahead the rest of the game even with their late charge.”

The Mustangs had a decided shot advantage for the game (20-11), but it was the early Westmont attack that created issues.

“It took us a while to get used to their pressure, strength and speed,” Rickard said. “I was very proud of everyone and the passion that they played with. It also helps that we can show composure under pressure and make some quality passing sequences.”

The two goals by Castro were the first in his two-year career with The Master’s. Trotman and Gorans also picked up their first career goals. For Chingancheke, it was his first goal of the season and fifth of his career.

The Master’s will be back home on Reese Field Wednesday at 4 p.m. as they take on Vanguard in a non-conference match. The Lions are receiving votes for the NAIA Top 25 poll.

“We need to make sure we finish off the non-conference schedule strong and healthy,” Rickard said. “One more week than conference.”

