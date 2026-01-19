header image

January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
TMU Closes Out Road Trip with Another Win
Monday, Jan 19, 2026

The Master’s University women’s basketball team used strong first and third quarters and suffocating defense to defeat the Arizona Christian Firestorm 66-52 on Saturday, Jan. 17 in Glendale, Ariz.

Chloe Auble scored a team-high 19 points and Alli VanKooten had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Mustangs got off to hot start in the opening 10 minutes, making eight of  16 shot attempts, including four from downtown. Auble had nine of TMU’s 20 points in the first quarter. TMU also held ACU to just 26.7 percent shooting and just four field goal makes.

“Amazing win today. Our defense is was what changed the game,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “We came out aggressive and ready to go from the start. Izabella, Kylin and Madi had excellent ball pressure and played some of the best defense I’ve seen this season.”

In the second quarter, TMU struggled, shooting below 30 percent from the field. ACU crept back into the ballgame, trailing by just five points at the break.

The Lady Mustangs, despite poor shooting, extended the lead after halftime. This was due to nine offensive rebounds, leading to seven more shot attempts for TMU in the quarter. The Master’s also forced four turnovers as it outscored ACU 18-10 in the third period. TMU was able to use that strong third quarter to cruise to its third straight win in conference play.

In a game that TMU never trailed, the defense was at the forefront, with ACU finishing with 29 percent shooting and 17 turnovers.

“I’m so proud of all the girls for putting in the hard work and getting two clean wins on the road,” Wilson said.

Allie Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds while Izabella Forker had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Master’s will return home and face Park Gilbert on Thursday, Jan. 22 in The MacArthur Center.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fifth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk in Central Park
The fifth annual Santa Clarita Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk attracted a large crowd to Central Park in Saugus on Monday, Jan. 19. Attendees walked together as a community and in honor of King's legacy.
Fifth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk in Central Park
Jan. 23: Artist Spotlight, Samella Lewis Workshop at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Artist Spotlight event featuring the "Godmother of African American Art," Samella Lewis 4-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 23: Artist Spotlight, Samella Lewis Workshop at Newhall Library
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee Seeks New Members
The Walk to End Alzheimer's Santa Clarita Valley planning committee is recruiting new members for it's 2026 walk.
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee Seeks New Members
Jan. 21: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
Jan. 21: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
ABC to Launch Compliance Effort of Removal of Kratom, 7-OH Products
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is launching a compliance effort to ensure its licensees do not have the dangerous products containing kratom and 7-hydroxymitragynine on shelves.
ABC to Launch Compliance Effort of Removal of Kratom, 7-OH Products
Jan. 21: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Jan. 21, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 21: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita
Santa Clarita is a community that values connection, learning and opportunities for families to grow together.
Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita
Mustangs Fall to UCSB in Final Tune-Up
The Master's University men's volleyball team lost in three sets to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Friday night, Jan. 16 in an exhibition match played in Santa Barbara.
Mustangs Fall to UCSB in Final Tune-Up
Feb. 5: ‘Enchanted, an Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
The MAIN will host "Enchanted: An Evening of Magic," featuring two magicians, on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.
Feb. 5: ‘Enchanted, an Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Jackson’s Late Score Gives TMU a Road Victory
Avery Jackson had 26 points and a layup in the final 10 seconds as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated OUAZ 80-79 Thursday night, Jan. 15 in Surprise, Ariz.
Jackson’s Late Score Gives TMU a Road Victory
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
A strong defensive performance by The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team led to a 73-45 win against OUAZ in Surprise, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has published its calendar of nature programs it will host in February.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources, has been named the 2026 Negotiator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators.
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a unique gala on Saturday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Saugus High School Instrumental Music gives back while raising much-needed funds for the high school's music program.
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable, "Non-Profit Love Match: A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits," 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Education Center at Child & Family Center.
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
