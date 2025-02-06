TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win

Four players scored in double figures as The Master’s University women’s basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.

The Lady Mustangs (14-7, 7-3) overcame a poor shooting first half to finish 37 of 87 (43 percent) from the field and pulled down a season-high 61 rebounds.

“The energy came from the bench,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “With Bella (Forker) and Laney (Grider) and just the pressure on the ball, they were just locked in in that second half. It was just a different kind of pressure. And Marin (Lenz). I mean, Marin is our glue, I’m always saying that. I’m glad she’s back into her rhythm and doing the things that she needs to do.”

TMU struggled in the first half, shooting 13 of 44 (29 percent) from the field and two of 15 from three-point range. But off the glass the Lady Mustangs were dominant, pulling down 33 rebounds in the first 20 minutes of action, including 15 offensive rebounds.

However, the team could only muster four second chance points from those offensive rebounds.

The Buccaneers led 34-32 at the half.

The third quarter saw the awakening of The Master’s as the team scored 27 in the quarter and continued to dominate the boards 16-8 in the frame.

In just those 10 minutes alone, Alli VanKooten scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

VanKooten finished with a career-high 17 rebounds and added 17 points for her fifth double-double of the season.

“She’s huge for our team,” Wilson said about VanKooten, a junior transfer from Northwest University (WA). “It is such a blessing that she transferred here. She plays close to being a D1 player. She really has next-level game to me. And I’m glad she had that (career high) tonight.”

Leading 59-56 at the start of the final 10 minutes, the Lady Mustangs opened up the flood gates, scoring 40 in the frame to come away with the 10-point victory.

Lenz scored 14 alone in the fourth quarter to give her 26 on the night to lead all scorers. Lexi Hernandez scored 23 and pulled down 12 rebounds, with Bella Forker adding 10 points following VanKooten’s 17.

The Master’s will be back home Saturday, Feb. 8 as it hosts the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks. Tip-off is set for noon.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...