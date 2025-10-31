TMU Drops One-Score Game to OUAZ

The Master’s University men’s soccer team fell to the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Oct. 30 by a score of 3-2 on Reese Field.

TMU needed to win this game to remain in contention for a playoff spot but a loss all but dooms the Mustangs’ postseason chances.

Tyler Mora got the Mustangs off on the right foot with his goal in the third minute, off a pass from Hide Akasaka. Mora headed the ball in for TMU’s first lead of the game.

TMU would go into the half with the lead, but almost instantly after half, OUAZ got on the board with a goal of its own in the 46th minute.

Benja Mugabi , who recently switched from defender to forward, notched his third goal in the last three game with his 60th-minute score. Zach Bates looped a pass behind the Spirit defenders and Mugabi was able to flip it past the keeper.

But in a span of five minute, OUAZ added two goals to tie and eventually win the game, 3-2.

“Just kind of how our whole season has gone up to this point,” TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard said. “We’ve lost a ton of one-score games that just don’t go our way. Just a tough loss.”

Julian Graham had several acrobatic saves and totaled four on the game. TMU had 21 shots and 12 on goal along with four corner kicks.

TMU will be back home for its final game of the season against Benedictine-Mesa on Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...