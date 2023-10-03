header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
TMU Drops Second Straight Road Game
| Monday, Oct 2, 2023
Lady Mustangs VBall
Ruby Duncan gets one of her four solo blocks in the Lady Mustangs' four-set loss to Jessup University Saturday. Photo by John Duncan.


For the second match in a row, The Master’s University women’s volleyball team lost the first two sets and could not recover as they fell in four to the Jessup Warriors Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.

Jessup won the first two sets 25-21, 25-23, and while the Lady Mustangs did win the third set 25-12, they could not continue the comeback, dropping the fourth 20-25.

TMU actually scored more points than the Warriors (69-64), had a better hitting percentage (.227 to .137) and led in blocks (17-4). But the Warriors finished with five more kills (54-49) and, most importantly, won three of the four sets.

“We had some high points of playing consistently, focused and kept the pressure on them,” said Head Coach Annett Davis. “We have to play in a way that we don’t let up off the gas.”

Ruby Duncan led TMU with 13 kills, five blocks (four solo), and added an ace and 12 digs. Faith Tarver had 11 kills, five blocks (three solo) and 14 digs. McKenna Brady finished with 10 kills and three blocks, while Breanna Brooks tallied seven kills and added another five blocks (three solo).

The Master’s will face what may be the two best teams in conference next weekend. First on Friday, the Lady Mustangs will host No. 12 Vanguard for a 6 p.m. start in The MacArthur Center, followed by a Saturday afternoon match on the road in San Dimas against RV Life Pacific. First serve on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU Drops Second Straight Road Game

TMU Drops Second Straight Road Game
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
For the second match in a row, The Master's University women's volleyball team lost the first two sets and could not recover as they fell in four to the Jessup Warriors Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.
FULL STORY...

TMU Swims Its Way Into Program History

TMU Swims Its Way Into Program History
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
The Master's University men's swim team defeated NCAA Division II Concordia-Irvine Saturday 130-125 at the Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) Relay Invitational held in Irvine.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC

Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College. 
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week

TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
In a week that saw her lead The Master's University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week

COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
Monday, Sep 25, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Ken Striplin | Vista Canyon Opening
As our community continues to grow, so must our public transportation infrastructure.
Ken Striplin | Vista Canyon Opening
TMU Drops Second Straight Road Game
For the second match in a row, The Master's University women's volleyball team lost the first two sets and could not recover as they fell in four to the Jessup Warriors Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.
TMU Drops Second Straight Road Game
TMU Swims Its Way Into Program History
The Master's University men's swim team defeated NCAA Division II Concordia-Irvine Saturday 130-125 at the Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) Relay Invitational held in Irvine.
TMU Swims Its Way Into Program History
Cindy Curtis | September Recap
I am thrilled to welcome you to our latest newsletter as your chapter president, and I couldn't be prouder of all that our dynamic and dedicated members have achieved in recent months
Cindy Curtis | September Recap
Vegan Dining Experience Comes to Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and world-class hospitality, has embarked on a new culinary journey to meet the evolving tastes and dietary needs of its guests.
Vegan Dining Experience Comes to Princess Cruises
DWR: SCV Drinking Water Remains Safe Despite Advisory
Though a danger advisory was issued for Castaic Lake by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Sept. 26, drinking water for all SCV Water customers remains safe and meets high standards for quality.
DWR: SCV Drinking Water Remains Safe Despite Advisory
ARTree Announces Founders Scholarship Recipients
ARTree Community Arts Center announced its Founders Scholarship recipients Emma Castro, 8, and Sofia Franco-Garcia, 15.
ARTree Announces Founders Scholarship Recipients
Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College. 
Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
Cesar Millan Among Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 8.
Cesar Millan Among Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Newsom Appoints Controversial Replacement for Feinstein Seat
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday the selection of Laphonza Butler — the President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the United States Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, which runs through 2024.
Newsom Appoints Controversial Replacement for Feinstein Seat
Jason Gibbs | 2023 State of the City Extravaganza
One of the many things that make the city of Santa Clarita such an amazing place to live, work and play, is a calendar full of world-class events.
Jason Gibbs | 2023 State of the City Extravaganza
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Impact of Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Impact of Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Child & Family Center Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Domestic Violence program at the Child & Family Center is proud to serve the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.
Child & Family Center Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
New York Observer
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit May Suspend Service
The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers' union. on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit May Suspend Service
Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant,  27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 5: Clinkunbroomer Funeral Services, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
The funeral services for Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer have been set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Oct. 5: Clinkunbroomer Funeral Services, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening their films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: