TMU Drops Second Straight Road Game

For the second match in a row, The Master’s University women’s volleyball team lost the first two sets and could not recover as they fell in four to the Jessup Warriors Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.

Jessup won the first two sets 25-21, 25-23, and while the Lady Mustangs did win the third set 25-12, they could not continue the comeback, dropping the fourth 20-25.

TMU actually scored more points than the Warriors (69-64), had a better hitting percentage (.227 to .137) and led in blocks (17-4). But the Warriors finished with five more kills (54-49) and, most importantly, won three of the four sets.

“We had some high points of playing consistently, focused and kept the pressure on them,” said Head Coach Annett Davis. “We have to play in a way that we don’t let up off the gas.”

Ruby Duncan led TMU with 13 kills, five blocks (four solo), and added an ace and 12 digs. Faith Tarver had 11 kills, five blocks (three solo) and 14 digs. McKenna Brady finished with 10 kills and three blocks, while Breanna Brooks tallied seven kills and added another five blocks (three solo).

The Master’s will face what may be the two best teams in conference next weekend. First on Friday, the Lady Mustangs will host No. 12 Vanguard for a 6 p.m. start in The MacArthur Center, followed by a Saturday afternoon match on the road in San Dimas against RV Life Pacific. First serve on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...