header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
| Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
Kylee Sears

By: Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University freshman Kylee Sears has become the first athlete from TMU to qualify for the Speedo Winter Juniors West Championships being held this weekend in Austin, Texas.

Sears has qualified for the 500-yard free, 200 free, and 100 free. The championships, for athletes who are 18-and-under, is sanctioned by USA Swimming and considered one of the top four competitions in the nation.

“This is a huge milestone in the program,” said The Master’s Swimming head coach Curren Bates. “Kylee is competing against the elite swimmers of our country, including members of last year’s Olympic team. It shows The Master’s is here to compete, regardless of the division.”

While Kylee is competing in three events, her best event is likely the 200-yard freestyle. The preliminary heats will be held Friday morning with the finals later that day. This competition gives her a chance to qualify for the US Open, Summer Nationals and the Olympic Trials.

“She has three top times in the nation,” Bates said. “Kylee has become a huge asset to drive the women’s program forward in terms of speed and work ethic. She’s already gone multiple personal bests this season. I’m looking forward to not only see what she will do in these championships, but what she can do in NAIA nationals and compete for a national title.”

The highest finish at NAIA nationals for a TMU athlete was last year when Emma McMurray finished fourth in the 100-yard fly, earning her the program’s second All-American. With what Emma did last year and Kylee now at junior nationals, The Master’s is growing into a nationally competitive program.

“Our athletes continue to grow and achieve best times,” Bates said. “And we are now on a national stage to not only glorify the Lord, but it also shows how athletes get faster at TMU.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Down Flames 106-86

Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals

TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
The Master's University freshman Kylee Sears has become the first athlete from TMU to qualify for the being held this weekend in Austin, Texas.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Eliminated from CCCAA State Championship

Lady Cougars Eliminated from CCCAA State Championship
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
FULL STORY...

Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex

Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Basketball Produces Defensive Gem to Beat Westmont

TMU Men’s Basketball Produces Defensive Gem to Beat Westmont
Friday, Dec 2, 2022
What a difference healthy bodies make. After being decimated with the flu in the last two games, The Master's University's men's basketball team got healthy in a big way defeating Westmont 71-60 Wednesday night Nov. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Jeff Prang was sworn in as the 27th Los Angeles County Assessor on Thursday at the Monterey Park City Hall.
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
The Master's University freshman Kylee Sears has become the first athlete from TMU to qualify for the being held this weekend in Austin, Texas.
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting and will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
Travis Preston, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater dean and CalArts Center for New Performance executive artistic director, has been named to the Artistic Committee of the Wuzhen Theatre Festival.
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
The holiday season provides time for connecting with loved ones, gift giving and sharing meals, but it’s also important to consider the impact that your activities might have on the environment.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 17 additional deaths and 3,450 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initiated a plan on Dec. 6 to assess the County’s infrastructure in the face of the inevitable impacts of Climate Change on the region.
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Business's that pay taxes may be eligible to direct a large portion of their Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the city. 
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
Supervisor Janice Hahn, on her first day as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, read a Native American land acknowledgement, marking a historic first for Los Angeles County.
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual hate crime report for Los Angeles County in 2021, showing hate crimes have reached the highest level in 19 years.
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.  
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating a body found at Northbridge Park in Valencia, which was found in the middle of the basketball courts there Wednesday morning.
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: